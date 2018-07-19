UCLA, Michigan State meet in Las Vegas Invitational

The Las Vegas Invitational announced the pairings for its strong field at Orleans Arena. North Carolina plays Texas at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, and UCLA-Michigan State follow at 7 p.m.

UCLA mascot Joe Bruin throws a hand full of fan gear up in the air on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, outside T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UCLA plays Michigan State at 7 p.m. Nov. 22 in the Las Vegas Invitational college basketball tournament.

That’s the headline game on the first day of the tournament at Orleans Arena.

The pairings were announced Thursday.

North Carolina plays Texas in the first game at 4:30 p.m. FS1 will televise the games that day.

The losers play each other Nov. 23 at 1 p.m., and the winners meet at 3:30 p.m. Both games will be on KVVU-TV (Channel 5).

