Basketball

UCLA, Michigan State meet in Las Vegas Invitational

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2018 - 11:20 am
 

UCLA plays Michigan State at 7 p.m. Nov. 22 in the Las Vegas Invitational college basketball tournament.

That’s the headline game on the first day of the tournament at Orleans Arena.

The pairings were announced Thursday.

North Carolina plays Texas in the first game at 4:30 p.m. FS1 will televise the games that day.

The losers play each other Nov. 23 at 1 p.m., and the winners meet at 3:30 p.m. Both games will be on KVVU-TV (Channel 5).

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

