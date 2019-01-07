UNR falls in AP Top 25 poll after loss to New Mexico

The top four in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll remained unchanged for the third straight week. The rest of the poll, however, underwent major changes after three top-10 teams lost.

UNR forward Cody Martin drives for a layup against New Mexico during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. New Mexico won 85-58. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

UNR forward Caleb Martin drives to the basket as he's defended by New Mexico forward Corey Manigault, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

UNR head coach Eric Musselman gives instructions to his players before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against New Mexico in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

UNR head coach Eric Musselman gives instructions to his players from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against New Mexico in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

UNR guard Jazz Johnson, left, dribbles to the basket escorted by New Mexico forward Carlton Bragg during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

UNR forward Jordan Brown, left, goes up for a basket against New Mexico forward Carlton Bragg during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

UNR head coach Eric Musselman, left, speaks with official Michael Greenstein during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against New Mexico in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

UNR head coach Eric Musselman, left, argues with official D.G. Nelson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against New Mexico in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Duke remained at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 released Monday, receiving 37 of 64 first-place votes. No. 2 Michigan received nine first-place votes, No. 3 Tennessee 13 and No. 4 Virginia five.

Then the jumble begins, thanks to losses by Kansas, UNR and Florida State.

No. 5 Gonzaga, which is finally back to full health, and No. 6 Michigan State each moved up two spots. No. 7 Kansas dropped two spots after losing to Iowa State , which moved back into the poll at No. 20.

No. 8 Texas Tech and No. 9 Virginia Tech each moved up after UNR lost on the road to New Mexico and fell four places to No. 10. Florida State dropped four spots to No. 13 after being shut down by Virginia.

In all, every team outside the top four changed positions except No. 23 Oklahoma, which split its games last week.

Got all that?

Kansas took the biggest hit last week, not only falling 77-60 to the Cyclones, but losing big man Udoka Azubuike for the rest of the season to a wrist injury. The Jayhawks already have been playing without sophomore forward Silvio De Souza, whose name surfaced in an FBI probe into shady recruiting practices, and the loss of Azubuike could put a dent in their national title hopes.

UNR passed every early season test it faced, entering last weekend as one of four undefeated teams left.

After the Wolf Pack lost 85-58 to New Mexico, the number of undefeated teams is down to three: Michigan, Virginia and No. 17 Houston.

“We just had a bad night all around,” UNR coach Eric Musselman said. “We had a bad night sharing the ball. We had a bad night defensively. Usually they’re zoned in on the scoring report, but we let guys who are shooters take open shots and we didn’t play who we are. Just a terrible game for all of us.”

Florida State entered ACC play on a roll, its only loss coming to defending national champion Villanova in late November. Then the Seminoles ran into Virginia’s defensive buzz saw.

The Cavaliers lead the nation in defensive scoring and shut Florida State down, holding the Seminoles to 15 field goals and 52 points in a 13-point win.

AP TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and records through Jan. 6.

1. Duke (37) 12-1

2. Michigan (9) 15-0

3. Tennessee (13) 12-1

4. Virginia (5) 13-0

5. Gonzaga 14-2

6. Michigan St. 13-2

7. Kansas 12-2

8. Texas Tech 13-1

9. Virginia Tech 13-1

10. UNR 14-1

11. Auburn 11-2

12. North Carolina 11-3

13. Florida St. 12-2

14. Mississippi St. 12-1

15. N.C. State 13-1

16. Ohio St. 12-2

17. Houston 15-0

18. Kentucky 10-3

19. Buffalo 13-1

20. Iowa St. 12-2

21. Marquette 12-3

22. Indiana 12-3

23. Oklahoma 12-2

24. St. John’s 14-1

25. TCU 12-1 99 —

Others receiving votes: Villanova 56, Wisconsin 45, Iowa 40, Minnesota 23, Purdue 20, Nebraska 15, Maryland 14, Seton Hall 14, Alabama 7, UCF 6, Louisville 3, Texas 2, Arizona St. 1, Florida 1, North Texas 1.