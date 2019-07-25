USA Basketball announces roster moves ahead of Las Vegas camp

Several of the NBA’s star players withdrew from USA Basketball’s upcoming camp at UNLV, including Houston Rockets guard James Harden and Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

USA Basketball made a flurry of roster moves Thursday after several star NBA players withdrew from the program’s upcoming training camp in Las Vegas.

Houston Rockets guards James Harden and Eric Gordon, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, Portland Trail Blazers guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris and Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap all pulled out of camp, which will feature 20 players competing for 12 roster spots ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15 in China.

They were replaced, in part, by Boston Celtics players Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell, Nuggets center Mason Plumlee, New York Knicks forward Julius Randle and Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young.

The Athletic, however, reported Harrell is unlikely to attend. ESPN also reported that New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick has been invited but has not decided whether he will accept.

The team still has three open roster spots if Harrell decided to attend the camp, which will take place Aug. 5-9 and conclude with an exhibition game at T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 9.

The national team, which is led by San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, will then announce its 12-player World Cup roster on Aug. 17.

The program also announced the roster for its 13-player Select Team that will train daily with the national team from Aug. 5-8 at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center. The practices are not open to the public.

The team will feature Brooklyn Nets players Jarrett Allen and Joe Harris, Sacramento Kings players De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III, Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges, Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson, Atlanta Hawks players John Collins and Trae Young, Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton, Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, Knights center Mitchell Robinson, Clippers guard Landry Shamet and Spurs guard Derrick White.

The select team will be led by former Knicks and Rockets coach Jeff Van Gundy.

Ben Gotz can be reached at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

USA Basketball training camp roster As of July 25 — Harrison Barnes, F, Sacramento Kings — Jaylen Brown, F, Boston Celtics — Andre Drummond, C, Detroit Pistons — Montrezl Harrell, F, Los Angels Clippers — Kyle Kuzma, F, Los Angeles Lakers — Brook Lopez, C, Milwaukee Bucks — Kyle Lowry, G, Toronto Raptors — Khris Middleton, F, Milwaukee Bucks — Donovan Mitchell, G, Utah Jazz — Mason Plumlee, C, Denver Nuggets — Julius Randle, F, New York Knicks — Marcus Smart, G, Boston Celtics — Jayson Tatum, F, Boston Celtics — PJ Tucker, F, Houston Rockets — Myles Turner, C, Indiana Pacers — Kemba Walker, G, Boston Celtics — Thaddeus Young, F, Chicago Bulls — Coaching staff: Gregg Popovich (San Antonio Spurs), Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors), Lloyd Pierce (Atlanta Hawks), Jay Wright (Villanova University)