USA Basketball leaves UNLV for new Vegas home
The American men’s and women’s senior national teams are partnering with MGM Resorts International and will conduct their training camps in July at MGM properties, the company announced Thursday morning.
Training camps begin July 6, and the teams will play a combined seven exhibition games against other national teams at Michelob Ultra Arena from July 10 to July 18.
USA Basketball previously trained at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center.
“USA Basketball is proud to expand its partnership with MGM Resorts. We’re excited to bring our national teams to their properties as we prepare for the challenging competition that lies ahead this summer,” USA Basketball’s CEO, Jim Tooley, said in a statement. “Training camps are such an important foundation for our preparation and having such a strong commitment from MGM positions us for great success.”
The American men open their exhibition slate July 10 against the Nigerian national team. They’ll play Australia on July 12, Argentina on July 13, Australia again on July 16 and Spain on July 18. The American women play an exhibition against Australia on July 16 and Nigeria on July 18.
Tickets for the exhibition series go on sale June 16.
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Poppovich is coaching the men’s national team, with help from assistants Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors), Lloyd Pierce and Jay Wright (Villanova). South Carolina coach Dawn Staley heads the women’s team, with Cheryl Reeve (Minnesota Lynx) and Jennifer Rizzotti (Connecticut Sun) serving as assistants.
“MGM Resorts and Las Vegas have an extensive history with USA Basketball,” said Lance Evans, MGM’s vice president of sports. “This expanded partnership will allow us to showcase our resorts as we host multiple USA Basketball games at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay, as well as a variety of USA Basketball-related activities. We look forward to offering hoops fans another reason to visit the Sports Capital of the World.”
2021 USA Basketball National Teams Exhibition Schedule
All games at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort
Saturday, July 10
5 p.m.: USA Men’s National Team vs. Nigeria
8:30 p.m.: Argentina Men vs. Australia Men.
Monday, July 12
1:30 p.m.: Argentina Men vs. Nigeria Men
5 p.m.: USA Men’s National Team vs. Australia
Tuesday, July 13
3 p.m.: USA Men’s National Team vs. Argentina
6:30 p.m.: Australia Men vs. Nigeria Men
Friday, July 16
11:30 a.m.: USA Women’s National Team vs. Australia
3 p.m.: USA Men’s National Team vs. Australia
Sunday, July 18
2:30 p.m.: USA Women’s National Team vs. Nigeria
6 p.m.: USA Men’s National Team vs. Spain