USA basketball to play World Cup qualifier in Las Vegas

The U.S. men’s basketball team will play Uruguay in a second-round FIBA World Cup qualifier on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. at Cox Pavilion.

U.S. player Kevin Jones competes for the ball with Mexico's Gustavo Ayon during the first quarter of a regular season FIBA basketball World Cup qualifier in Mexico City, Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Christian Palma)

U.S. player Caruso Alex moves the ball under the pressure from Mexico's Juan Toscano during the first quarter of a regular season FIBA basketball World Cup qualifier in Mexico City, Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Christian Palma)

Jeff Van Gundy will coach the team, which is expected to be made up mostly of G League players.

The U.S. went 5-1 in the first round and finished first in Group C. Uruguay went 4-2 and captured the second seed in Group A. Seven teams will advance out of the Americas zone to the FIBA World Cup in 2019 in China.

