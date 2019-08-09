USA Basketball to scrimmage at T-Mobile Arena on Friday

Around 1,000 tickets remain for USA Basketball’s White vs. Blue scrimmage at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

Thaddeus Young, (55) of the Chicago Bulls, tries to pass past Harrison Barnes (24), of the Sacramento Kings, at practice for the USA Men's National Team World Cup training camp at UNLV's Mendenhall Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Paul George gets carted off the court after breaking his leg during the USA Basketball Showcase intrasquad game at Thomas and Mack Center on Friday, Aug. 1, 2014, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Kevin Durant reacts after Paul George broke his leg during the USA Basketball Showcase intrasquad game at Thomas and Mack Center on Friday, Aug. 1, 2014, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The entire team huddles together after Paul George broke his leg during the USA Basketball Showcase intrasquad game at Thomas and Mack Center on Friday, Aug. 1, 2014, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

DeMarcus Cousins reacts after Paul George broke his leg during the USA Basketball Showcase intrasquad game at Thomas and Mack Center on Friday, Aug. 1, 2014, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski announces the premature end to the game after Paul George broke his leg during the USA Basketball Showcase intrasquad game at Thomas and Mack Center on Friday, Aug. 1, 2014, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Kyrie Irving reacts after Paul George broke his leg during the USA Basketball Showcase intrasquad game at Thomas and Mack Center on Friday, Aug. 1, 2014, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Basketball fans hoping for an up-close view of some of the NBA’s rising stars will have their chance 7 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

USA Basketball is holding a team scrimmage with members of the national and select team (a group of younger players that push the senior squad in practice) playing each other. Team USA will hope everything goes smoothly this year, as memories of Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George’s horrific leg injury in a 2014 exhibition game at Thomas & Mack Center still linger.

Around 1,000 tickets are still available as of Friday morning at usab.com/mnttickets.

The game will also be shown on NBA TV and be stream live on Twitch.

The scrimmage wraps up a week of practices for USA Basketball in Las Vegas as the team prepares for the FIBA World Cup in China. Coach Gregg Popovich is trying to build a cohesive unit out of a group of internationally inexperienced players after a rash of dropouts left him with a much younger roster.

Still, the team features plenty of talent with players like Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.

Following the scrimmage, Team USA will take a short break and then train in Los Angeles from Aug. 13-15 before playing an exhibition game against Spain in Anaheim, Calif. on Aug. 16.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.