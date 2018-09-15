USA rolls past Uruguay in FIBA World Cup qualifier, 114-57

Team USA ousted Uruguay 114-57 on Friday night at Cox Pavilion, moving to 6-1 in the second round of the qualifiers with a dominating effort.

Former NBA coach Jeff Van Gundy will lead the U.S. men's basketball team through the early stages of qualifying for the 2019 Basketball World Cup.

USA Basketball’s FIBA World Cup qualifying team had little time to gel together, as the roster was completely shaken up since the last time the team played in February.

But after a week of training in Las Vegas, there were few obvious signs that the team hadn’t spent much time together.

“I thought we moved the ball well,” U.S. coach Jeff Van Gundy said. “I thought Frank (Mason III) got into the teeth of the defense exceptionally well, and we shared it. FIBA is not about trying to put up numbers. This is about getting connected to one another in a short period of time, enjoying the competition, forming a brotherhood. If you can do that, you’ll share the ball, you’ll help on defense, you’ll do all those things that it takes to win.”

The U.S. led 10-7 in the first quarter before going on a 15-0 run to take control. The team, comprised of young NBA and G-League players, then piled on in the second quarter.

The Americans shot 60 percent from the field, including 10 of 19 on 3-pointers. They finished with 30 assists and outrebounded Uruguay 45-27.

“We did a lot of good things, and they were undermanned because they chose to rest their players back home, but I was very proud of our guys,” Van Gundy said.

Point guard Mason led the way with 16 points and eight assists. Chasson Randle scored 15, Derrick White 14, and Dwayne Bacon and Henry Ellenson 10 apiece.

“It was a big adjustment, but Coach Van Gundy did a great job of getting us prepared for this game,” Mason said.

Team USA next plays at Panama on Monday.

“We have the right guys, and they put a lot into it the last week, and it’s really a chance to prove ourselves as we go to Panama,” Van Gundy said. “It’s going to be a totally different atmosphere, just like we faced in Mexico.”

