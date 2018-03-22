Utah beats St. Mary’s in OT, advances to NIT semifinals

Sedrick Barfield scored 19 points and had three of Utah’s four 3-pointers in overtime and the Utes beat Saint Mary’s 67-58 on Wednesday night to advance to the semifinals of the NIT at Madison Square Garden.

Utah's Sedrick Barefield (0) signals after making a 3-point basket against Saint Mary's during overtime in an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the NIT, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Moraga, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Saint Mary's center Jock Landale, right, is double-teamed by Utah forwards Tyler Rawson, left, and Jayce Johnson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the NIT, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Moraga, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Saint Mary's center Jordan Hunter (1) reacts after dunking against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the NIT, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Moraga, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Utah guard Sedrick Barefield (0) dribbles past Saint Mary's center Jock Landale (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the NIT, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Moraga, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Utah forward David Collette (13) dunks in front of Saint Mary's center Jock Landale (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the NIT, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Moraga, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

MORAGA, Calif. — Sedrick Barfield scored 19 points and had three of Utah’s four 3-pointers in overtime and the Utes beat Saint Mary’s 67-58 on Wednesday night to advance to the semifinals of the NIT at Madison Square Garden.

Donnie Tillman added 17 points for Utah (22-11), which joined Gonzaga as the only teams to win at Saint Mary’s this season.

The Utes, headed to the NIT Final Four for the first time since 1992, will play Western Kentucky on Tuesday. The win by Utah, a second seed in its bracket, ensured that none of the No. 1 seeds in the four brackets would reach New York.

In the other semifinal, Penn State (24-13) will play Mississippi State (25-11) on Tuesday.

There were 14 ties and nine lead changes and neither team led by more than five until Barfield hit a stepback 3-pointer from the left wing for a 66-58 lead with 30.4 seconds to go.

Saint Mary’s (20-6) only made two of 11 shots in the last 9:11 and had 15 turnovers. Jock Landale led the Gaels with 16 points and 10 rebounds and Tanner Krebs had 10 and 10. Landale, Calvin Hermanson and Emmett Naar passed Matthew Dellavedova’s 2013 class for a record 109 wins in their previous game.

An offensive foul on Krebs with 7.3 seconds left in regulation allowed the Utes the last shot but Justin Bibbins missed a leaning 15-footer from the left wing at the buzzer.

David Collette, Utah’s second leading scorer at 12.6, only played 14 minutes and scored eight points, because of a back injury.