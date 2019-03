Nevada Wolf Pack forward Caleb Martin (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

LOGAN, Utah — Sam Merrill scored 29 points and Utah State beat night to take over the Mountain West Conference lead.

Diogo Brito added 15 points and eight rebounds, and Neemias Queta had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Aggies (24-6, 14-3). They won their sixth straight game and snapped a five-game losing streak in the series.

Caleb Martin had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Wolf Pack (26-3, 13-3) in their second loss in four games. Tre’Shawn Thurman added 21 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out with 2:47 left, and Cody Martin had 16 points and seven rebounds.