Utah survives comeback try, topples No. 6 Kentucky in Las Vegas

Timmy Allen hit a tiebreaking floater with 1:14 left and Utah dodged a comeback try by No. 6 Kentucky for a 69-66 victory Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Kentucky's Kahlil Whitney (2) tries to shoot between Utah's Riley Battin, left, and Mikael Jantunen during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Utah's Jaxon Brenchley (5) grabs the ball around Kentucky's EJ Montgomery (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Kentucky's Tyrese Maxey (3) falls in front of Utah's Riley Battin (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Utah's Riley Battin (21) celebrates after making a 3-point shot against Kentucky during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Utah's Rylan Jones, left, and Kentucky's Ashton Hagans scramble for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Kentucky's Nick Richards (4) fouls Utah's Timmy Allen (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Kentucky's Ashton Hagans (0) looks for a shot as Utah's Mikael Jantunen (20) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Kentucky's Ashton Hagans (0) reacts after a play during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Utah on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Timmy Allen hit a tiebreaking floater with 1:14 left and Utah dodged a comeback try by No. 6 Kentucky for a 69-66 victory Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

The Wildcats (8-2) used a 27-10 run to tie it at 68 on Ashton Hagans’ dunk with 1:43 remaining, but Allen put the Utes (9-2) back ahead with his basket.

Kentucky got off three more shots, including two in the final 11 seconds, but none connected.

Allen had 25 points and nine rebounds. Both Gach contributed 14 points and six rebounds, Rylan Jones had 12 points and Riley Battin added 10 for the Utes.

Utah shot a blistering 62.5 percent (10 of 16) from the floor in the second half and was 23 of 42 (54.8 percent) for the game, including 53.3 percent (8 of 15) from 3-point range.

Tyrese Maxey led Kentucky with 18 points, and Hagans added 16.

Maxey had a chance to tie it but was called for an offensive foul when he drove the lane and barreled into Battin, giving the Utes the ball with 22.7 seconds left.

Jones hit 1 of 2 free throws to give Utah a three-point lead.

Maxey missed a 3-pointer, Kentucky scrambled for the rebound, and Immanuel Quickley clanked a 3 off the rim as time ran out.