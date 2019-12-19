Utah survives comeback try, topples No. 6 Kentucky in Las Vegas
Timmy Allen hit a tiebreaking floater with 1:14 left and Utah dodged a comeback try by No. 6 Kentucky for a 69-66 victory Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.
The Wildcats (8-2) used a 27-10 run to tie it at 68 on Ashton Hagans’ dunk with 1:43 remaining, but Allen put the Utes (9-2) back ahead with his basket.
Kentucky got off three more shots, including two in the final 11 seconds, but none connected.
Allen had 25 points and nine rebounds. Both Gach contributed 14 points and six rebounds, Rylan Jones had 12 points and Riley Battin added 10 for the Utes.
Utah shot a blistering 62.5 percent (10 of 16) from the floor in the second half and was 23 of 42 (54.8 percent) for the game, including 53.3 percent (8 of 15) from 3-point range.
Tyrese Maxey led Kentucky with 18 points, and Hagans added 16.
Maxey had a chance to tie it but was called for an offensive foul when he drove the lane and barreled into Battin, giving the Utes the ball with 22.7 seconds left.
Jones hit 1 of 2 free throws to give Utah a three-point lead.
Maxey missed a 3-pointer, Kentucky scrambled for the rebound, and Immanuel Quickley clanked a 3 off the rim as time ran out.