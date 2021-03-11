Amauri Hardy excels for Oregon in return to Las Vegas

Amauri Hardy, who played three years for UNLV, returned to his old stomping grounds with Oregon to post 11 points on 5 of 7 shooting in a victory over Arizona State at T-Mobile Arena.

Oregon Ducks guard Amauri Hardy (11) attempts a block as Arizona State Sun Devils guard Remy Martin (1) gets off a shot during the second half of an NCAA basketball game at the Pac-12 men's tournament in T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oregon Ducks forward Eric Williams Jr., left, is fouled by Arizona State Sun Devils guard Holland Woods (0) as he elevates to the basket for a shot attempt during the second half of an NCAA basketball game at the Pac-12 menͳ tournament in T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oregon Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) gets pumped up with teammates as they ready to face the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Pac-12 men's tournament in T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Arizona State Sun Devils forward Jalen Graham (24) is unable to protect the net from Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (12) on a score during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Pac-12 men's tournament in T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oregon Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) splits the defense of Arizona State Sun Devils guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (11) and teammates forward Chris Osten (21) and forward Kimani Lawrence (4) for a score during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Pac-12 men's tournament in T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oregon Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) elevates for a shot over Arizona State Sun Devils forward Jalen Graham (24) and forward Chris Osten (21) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Pac-12 men's tournament in T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (12) is pumped up after another basket over Arizona State Sun Devils forward Chris Osten (21) and teammates during the second half of an NCAA basketball game at the Pac-12 men's tournament in T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (12) sets up to dunk the ball versus the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half of an NCAA basketball game at the Pac-12 men's tournament in T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) dribbles out of a steal attempt by Arizona State Sun Devils guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (11) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game at the Pac-12 men's tournament in T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman consoles Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley following their NCAA basketball game at the Pac-12 men's tournament in T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oregon Ducks guard Amauri Hardy (11) drives through the defense of Arizona State Sun Devils forward Chris Osten (21) and Arizona State Sun Devils guard Holland Woods (0) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game at the Pac-12 men's tournament in T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) fights off a foul from Arizona State Sun Devils guard Jaelen House (10) to score during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Pac-12 men's tournament in T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (12) catches some air to beat Arizona State Sun Devils guard Remy Martin (1) and teammate forward Kimani Lawrence (4) to the basket during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Pac-12 men's tournament in T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(Clockwise from bottom) Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) battles for a loose ball with Arizona State Sun Devils guard Remy Martin (1) and teammates guard Jaelen House (10) and guard Holland Woods (0) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Pac-12 men's tournament in T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Arizona State Sun Devils guard Holland Woods (0) rips the ball away from Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Pac-12 men's tournament in T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(Clockwise from top) Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman instructs Oregon Ducks guard Amauri Hardy (11) and teammates guard Will Richardson (0) with forward Chandler Lawson (13) on a timeout during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Pac-12 men's tournament in T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Arizona State Sun Devils guard Jaelen House (10) beats Oregon Ducks forward Chandler Lawson (13) to the net during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Pac-12 men's tournament in T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) is attended to by medical personnel after he went down versus the Oregon during the second half of an NCAA basketball game at the Pac-12 men's tournament in T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) celebrates a late-game score with Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman looking on versus the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half of an NCAA basketball game at the Pac-12 men's tournament in T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oregon Ducks guard Amauri Hardy (11) readies to dunk the ball after breaking past Arizona State Sun Devils guard Jaelen House (10) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game at the Pac-12 men's tournament in T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Arizona State Sun Devils guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (11) receives a charge on Oregon Ducks guard Amauri Hardy (11) while driving to the basket during the second half of an NCAA basketball game at the Pac-12 men's tournament in T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Arizona State Sun Devils forward John Olmsted (15) and Oregon Ducks forward Eric Williams Jr. (50) battle for a rebound amongst teammates during the second half of an NCAA basketball game at the Pac-12 men's tournament in T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oregon senior guard Amauri Hardy said he felt like he was home when the Ducks arrived in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 tournament earlier this week.

He certainly seemed comfortable Thursday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena.

Hardy, who played three years for UNLV, returned to his old stomping grounds and posted 11 points on 5 of 7 shooting in a convincing 91-73 victory over Arizona State. The eighth-seeded Sun Devils conclude what was once a promising season with an 11-14 record.

Top-seeded Oregon (20-5) advances to the tournament semifinals on Friday at 5:30 p.m. to play either UCLA or Oregon State.

“Although I’m not from here, I spent a good deal of time here when I was at UNLV, but it felt good,” Hardy said of his performance. “I played in this arena a couple of times since I was in college. So although there wasn’t a lot of fans, I feel like we brought great energy. It just felt good to be back in Las Vegas at all.”

Hardy hails from the Detroit area and committed to play for the Rebels as a four-star recruit in the class of 2017. He blossomed into one of UNLV’s most productive players, averaging 13.1 points and 3.5 assists in 2018-19 and 14.5 points and 3.3 assists last season en route to All-Mountain West honors.

He elected to transfer last spring to Oregon, a perennial Pac-12 power that’s qualified for six of the last seven NCAA tournaments.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi projects the Ducks as a No. 6 seed in this year’s Big Dance.

“I’ve enjoyed it a lot. Just being on a winning team and just embracing the opportunity of being able to play here, embracing the journey,” Hardy said. (I’m) just being selfless in this whole experience and just enjoying each and every day.”

Hardy started 11 games this season while starter Will Richardson recovered from a thumb injury, but has since nestled into a role as the first guard off coach Dana Altman’s bench. Altman said Hardy did a “great job” shepherding the Ducks from the point while Richardson was out and praised his unselfish approach in his new role.

“Him being all about the team has helped us,” Altman said.

Richardson ran the show Thursday, finishing with 17 points and nine assists, and senior wing LJ Figueroa scored a team-high 21 points. But Hardy played his role to perfection during 18 minutes of action, using his dribble to probe the paint, attack the basket and finish around the rim.

Just like he used to at UNLV.

“Each and every day presents its own problems, its own opportunities,” said Hardy, who equaled his second highest scoring output of the season. “I went about it in a positive way, just uplifting my teammates and just staying positive throughout the whole season.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.