Boise State women defeat UNR for Mountain West title

A’Shanti Coleman’s putback at the buzzer gave Boise State a 62-60 victory over UNR in the Mountain West women’s basketball championship game and an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

Boise State Broncos forward A'Shanti Coleman (42) looks for an open shot against Nevada Wolf Pack forward Terae Briggs (11) in the first quarter of the Mountain West Conference women's basketball tournament championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, March 9, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Boise State Broncos forward A'Shanti Coleman (42) makes a block against Nevada Wolf Pack forward Teige Zeller (3) in the first quarter of the Mountain West Conference women's basketball tournament championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, March 9, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada Wolf Pack guard Camariah King (24) dives for the ball over Boise State Broncos guard Braydey Hodgins (14) in the first quarter of the Mountain West Conference women's basketball tournament championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, March 9, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada Wolf Pack guard T Moe (13) goes up for a shot against Boise State Broncos forward A'Shanti Coleman (42) in the first quarter of the Mountain West Conference women's basketball tournament championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, March 9, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada Wolf Pack guard Camariah King (24) drives the ball to the basket under pressure from Boise State Broncos forward Shalen Shaw (2) in the first quarter of the Mountain West Conference women's basketball tournament championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, March 9, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada Wolf Pack forward Teige Zeller (3) drives the ball around Boise State Broncos forward Shalen Shaw (2) in the first quarter of the Mountain West Conference women's basketball tournament championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, March 9, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Boise State Broncos guard Braydey Hodgins (14) shoots the ball against Nevada Wolf Pack in the third quarter of the Mountain West Conference women's basketball tournament championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, March 9, 2018. Boise State won 62-60. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Boise State Broncos guard Braydey Hodgins (14) reaches for a loose ball against Nevada Wolf Pack in the third quarter of the Mountain West Conference women's basketball tournament championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, March 9, 2018. Boise State won 62-60. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A fan reacts during the Mountain West Conference women's basketball tournament championship game between Nevada Wolf Pack and Boise State Broncos at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, March 9, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Boise State Broncos forward A'Shanti Coleman (42) shoots the ball against Nevada Wolf Pack forward Teige Zeller (3) before getting called for a charge in the fourth quarter of the Mountain West Conference women's basketball tournament championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, March 9, 2018. Boise State won 62-60. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Boise State Broncos guard Braydey Hodgins (14) takes a shot under pressure from Nevada Wolf Pack guard Camariah King (24) in the fourth quarter of the Mountain West Conference women's basketball tournament championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, March 9, 2018. Boise State won 62-60. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Boise State Broncos bench reacts to a play against Nevada Wolf Pack in the fourth quarter of the Mountain West Conference women's basketball tournament championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, March 9, 2018. Boise State won 62-60. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Fans watch Boise State Broncos and Nevada Wolf Pack in the fourth quarter of the Mountain West Conference women's basketball tournament championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, March 9, 2018. Boise State won 62-60. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Boise State Broncos guard Riley Lupfer (21) goes up for a shot under pressure from Nevada Wolf Pack guard Jade Redmon (34) in the third quarter of the Mountain West Conference women's basketball tournament championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, March 9, 2018. Boise State won 62-60. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Boise State Broncos bench react to a score in the last second of the game to win against Nevada Wolf Pack in the Mountain West Conference women's basketball tournament championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, March 9, 2018. Boise State won 62-60. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Boise State Broncos players celebrate their win against Nevada Wolf Pack in the Mountain West Conference women's basketball tournament championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, March 9, 2018. Boise State won 62-60. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Boise State Broncos players celebrate their win against Nevada Wolf Pack in the Mountain West Conference women's basketball tournament championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, March 9, 2018. Boise State won 62-60. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada Wolf Pack forward Teige Zeller (3) after her team's loss against Boise State Broncos in the Mountain West Conference women's basketball tournament championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, March 9, 2018. Boise State won 62-60. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Boise State Broncos players celebrate their win against Nevada Wolf Pack in the Mountain West Conference women's basketball tournament championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, March 9, 2018. Boise State won 62-60. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Boise State Broncos players celebrate their win against Nevada Wolf Pack in the Mountain West Conference women's basketball tournament championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, March 9, 2018. Boise State won 62-60. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Boise State Broncos head coach Gordy Presnell celebrates with his team after their win in the Mountain West Conference women's basketball tournament championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, March 9, 2018. Boise State won 62-60. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A’Shanti Coleman never panicked when she saw the basketball coming her way Friday.

She calmly grabbed the offensive rebound and put the ball off the backboard and through the hoop just before the buzzer to hand Boise State the Mountain West tournament championship, 62-60 over UNR at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“I felt like it was a normal shot for me, kind of confident, because I knew I had enough time,” Coleman said. “I didn’t want to rush the shot. I felt like when it came out of my hand it was going to go in.”

This is the third trip in four years to the NCAA Tournament for the top-seeded Broncos (23-9), who shared the regular-season Mountain West title with UNLV. Boise State’s victory over seventh-seeded UNR (17-16) at the Thomas & Mack Center means the Lady Rebels will receive an automatic bid to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

UNR led for more than three-fourths of the game, but Boise State never panicked and finally caught the Wolf Pack at 58-58 on Shalen Shaw’s layup with 2:32 left. The Broncos’ only second-half lead came on the final play.

“They didn’t lose their composure,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said of his players. “You can’t break emotionally. We were teetering there for a little bit, and then we got it back together.”

Presnell’s decision to go to a zone in the second half also played a big factor in the victory.

UNR went 6½ minutes a basket, finally scoring 27 seconds into the fourth quarter. The Wolf Pack managed to still lead, 49-43, but Boise State had kept UNR from pulling away.

“I don’t think we did a great job against their press or zone,” UNR coach Amanda Levens said. “I thought we played backwards a little bit, which is exactly what they want.”

That set up the final sequence in which UNR’s Jade Redmon missed a 17-footer with 31 seconds left, and Boise State then played for the final shot. Or, rather, shots.

Marta Hermida’s 8-footer in the closing seconds turned into the rebound that went right to Coleman, who was by herself.

“We didn’t box them out,” Levens said.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.