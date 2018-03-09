Boise State women defeat UNR for Mountain West title

A’Shanti Coleman’s putback at the buzzer gave Boise State a 62-60 victory over UNR in the Mountain West women’s basketball championship and automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Boise State Broncos fans celebrate a win against Colorado State Rams in the Mountain West Conference women's basketball tournament game in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

This is the third trip in four years to the NCAAs for the top-seeded Broncos (23-9), who shared the regular-season Mountain West title with UNLV.

Boise State’s victory over seventh-seeded UNR (17-16) at the Thomas & Mack Center means the Lady Rebels will receive an automatic bid to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

