Boise State women defeat UNR for Mountain West title

By Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2018 - 1:57 pm
 

A’Shanti Coleman’s putback at the buzzer gave Boise State a 62-60 victory over UNR on Friday in the Mountain West women’s basketball championship and automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

This is the third trip in four years to the NCAAs for the top-seeded Broncos (23-9), who shared the regular-season Mountain West title with UNLV.

Boise State’s victory over seventh-seeded UNR (17-16) at the Thomas & Mack Center means the Lady Rebels will receive an automatic bid to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

