Cavinder twins rack up stats, NIL dollars at Fresno State

What started as a hobby making TikTok dance videos became an empire for Fresno State basketball stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder, who reportedly have made about $1 million in deals.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder saw their season end unceremoniously Sunday when Fresno State blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead and lost to Utah State 80-75 in the first round of the Mountain West women’s basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.

While the Bulldogs fell short of expectations, it was a successful junior season on and off the floor for the star twins.

Haley Cavinder led the Bulldogs in points (19.3 per game), rebounds (9.6) and assists (5.7) to make the all-conference team. Hanna was second on the team in all three categories, and they also were tops in minutes and steals.

The only things more impressive than their statistics were their endorsement deals and followers on social media.

Perhaps no athletes in the country took better advantage of the new NCAA rules allowing them to profit off their name, image and likeness. The 21-year-old twins, who went to high school just outside Phoenix, were in New York to sign their first deals at midnight July 1, the day the rules went into effect.

What started as a hobby making TikTok dance videos during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic became an empire, with the two reportedly making about $1 million in deals with brands such as Boost Mobile, Six Star Nutrition, Champs, Eastbay and World Wrestling Entertainment.

Through it all, they remained leaders of a young Bulldogs team that finished 11-18.

“There’s been so many positives to it,” Fresno State coach Jaime White said. “I can be extremely honest in that I’ve not seen that it’s affected our team in any way. And I’m proud of them and what they’ve done and how they’ve gone about it. They’ve been very professional, and they’ve thought about their teammates in a lot of ways.”

Neither Haley nor Hanna Cavinder was made available after Sunday’s loss, which would have propelled them into a matchup with top-seeded UNLV on Monday.

Haley Cavinder had 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a 22-for-22 effort by Utah State at the free-throw line as the Aggies (11-18) closed the game on a 13-2 run spurred by a relentless press to advance to play the Lady Rebels.

“If we come in like that tomorrow, anything can happen, and I believe in these girls and they believe in us,” Utah State coach Kayla Ard said. “We’re looking forward to it. It’s going to be a challenge. They are a good team. But right now, we’re a pretty dang good team, too.”

They were good enough Sunday to end the season of the Cavinders, who were under a constant spotlight this season for their play on the floor and their fame off it.

It will be a learning process for players and coaches to deal with the new realities of the sport, White said.

“It’s put a lot of pressure on them, and that’s something as our student-athletes get more popular in that way, we as coaches and administration need to support them and help them kind of navigate through that,” she said.

