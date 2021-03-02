College basketball tournaments will go on but minus fans
Five conferences will hold men’s and women’s basketball tournaments this week and next in Las Vegas. Unlike last year, all are expected to be played to their conclusions.
It was about this time last year that the sporting world came to a screeching halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Las Vegas absorbed a particularly big blow with the sudden cancellation of three conference basketball tournaments.
But March is back, and so are the tournaments — with the Big West joining the other four leagues who perennially stage their event in Las Vegas.
But the excitement that usually accompanies the tournaments is mostly missing. The large contingent of fans who fill hotel rooms and arenas these two weeks won’t be here. And there is trepidation among at least some coaches about playing at all.
Their concerns notwithstanding, the tournaments will go on with the Pac-12 women getting started Wednesday at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay. The West Coast Conference men and women open Thursday at Orleans Arena.
The other tournaments begin next week.
“I’m extremely concerned if you have a virus situation, it could cost you the NCAA Tournament,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said. “I’m concerned if something happens because you’re traveling, you’re at a hotel. … But, obviously, if we come, we’re going to try to win.”
Cronin later clarified that the Bruins had every intention to play in the Pac-12 tourney in Las Vegas barring a virus outbreak.
Though most conference tournaments nationally were canceled last season, five in Las Vegas were played to their conclusions. The Mountain West, WCC men and women and Pac-12 women crowned champions.
The timing for the Mountain West was particularly fortuitous. That conference moved up its tournaments by a week to not conflict with a major construction convention.
That set the stage for Utah State to win a dramatic men’s final when Sam Merrill made a 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left to beat No. 5 San Diego State 59-56 at the Thomas & Mack Center. I was a shot that set off bedlam in the large Aggies cheering section.
Such a scene won’t take place this season. All five conferences will not allow fans to attend, though the Pac-12 and Western Athletic Conference said exceptions would be made for family and friends.
“It’s unfortunate for everyone involved there will not be fans at the Mountain West tournament,” Utah State coach Craig Smith said. “The spirit and atmosphere is second to none. It’s special. The pageantry of all the schools and their fan bases will be missed.
“It’s what all 11 (MW) teams have experienced from Nov. 25. We just feel fortunate to be able to participate and compete.”
Conference tournaments in Las Vegas
Wednesday
Pac-12 women’s first round, Michelob Ultra Arena, 11 a.m. (California vs. Oregon State, Arizona State vs. Southern California, Utah vs. Washington State, Washington vs. Colorado)
Thursday
Pac-12 women’s quarterfinals, Michelob Ultra Arena, 11 a.m. (Oregon vs. Cal-Oregon State winner, Stanford vs. Arizona State-USC winner, Arizona vs. Utah-Washington State winner, UCLA vs. Washington-Colorado winner)
West Coast Conference women’s first round, Orleans Arena, 12:30 p.m. (Loyola Marymount vs. Pepperdine)
WCC men’s first round, Orleans Arena, 6 p.m. (San Francisco vs. San Diego, Santa Clara vs. Portland)
Friday
WCC women’s second round, Orleans Arena, 11 a.m. (Portland vs Loyola Marymount-Pepperdine winner, Pacific vs. Saint Mary’s)
Pac-12 women’s semifinals, Michelob Ultra Arena, 5 p.m.
WCC men’s second round, Orleans Arena, 6 p.m. (Loyola Marymount vs. San Francisco-San Diego winner, Pacific vs. Santa Clara-Portland winner)
Saturday
WCC women’s quarterfinals, Orleans Arena, 11 a.m. (Santa Clara and San Francisco advanced through to this round)
WCC men’s quarterfinals, Orleans Arena, 6 p.m. (Saint Mary’s and Pepperdine advanced through to this round)
Sunday
Mountain West women’s first round, Thomas & Mack Center, 2 p.m.
Pac-12 women’s championship, Michelob Ultra Arena, 5 p.m.
Monday
WCC women’s semifinals, Orleans Arena, 11 a.m. (Gonzaga and Brigham Young advanced through to this round)
Mountain West women’s quarterfinals, Thomas & Mack Center, noon
WCC men’s semifinals, Orleans Arena, 6 p.m. (Gonzaga and BYU advanced through to this round)
March 9
Big West women’s first round, Michelob Ultra Arena, noon
WCC women’s championship, Orleans Arena, 1 p.m.
Big West men’s first round, Michelob Ultra Arena, 3 p.m.
Mountain West women’s semifinals, Thomas & Mack Center, 5 p.m.
WCC men’s championship, Orleans Arena, 6 p.m.
March 10
Big West women’s quarterfinals, Michelob Ultra Arena, 11 a.m.
Mountain West men’s first round, Thomas & Mack Center, 11 a.m.
Pac-12 men’s first round, T-Mobile Arena, 1 p.m.
Western Athletic Conference women’s quarterfinals, Orleans Arena, 1 p.m.
Mountain West women’s championship, Thomas & Mack Center, 8 p.m.
March 11
Big West men’s quarterfinals, Michelob Ultra Arena, 11 a.m.
Pac-12 men’s quarterfinals, T-Mobile Arena, 11:30 a.m.
Mountain West men’s quarterfinals, Thomas & Mack Center, noon
WAC men’s quarterfinals, Orleans Arena, 4:30 p.m.
March 12
WAC women’s semifinals, Orleans Arena, 11 a.m.
Big West women’s semifinals, Michelob Ulta Arena, noon
WAC men’s semifinals, Orleans Arena, 5 p.m.
Pac-12 men’s semifinals, T-Mobile Arena, 5:30 p.m.
Big West men’s semifinals, Michelob Ulta Arena, 6 p.m.
Mountain West men’s semifinals, Thomas & Mack Center, 6:30 p.m.
March 13
WAC women’s championship, Orleans Arena, 2 p.m.
Mountain West men’s championship, Thomas & Mack Center, 3 p.m.
Big West women’s championship, Michelob Ultra Arena, 5 p.m.
WAC men’s championship, Orleans Arena, 7 p.m.
Pac-12 men’s championship, T-Mobile Arena, 7:30 p.m.
Big West men’s championship, Michelob Ultra Arena, 8:30 p.m.