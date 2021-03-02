College basketball tournaments will go on but minus fans

Five conferences will hold men’s and women’s basketball tournaments this week and next in Las Vegas. Unlike last year, all are expected to be played to their conclusions.

It was about this time last year that the sporting world came to a screeching halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Las Vegas absorbed a particularly big blow with the sudden cancellation of three conference basketball tournaments.

But March is back, and so are the tournaments — with the Big West joining the other four leagues who perennially stage their event in Las Vegas.

But the excitement that usually accompanies the tournaments is mostly missing. The large contingent of fans who fill hotel rooms and arenas these two weeks won’t be here. And there is trepidation among at least some coaches about playing at all.

Their concerns notwithstanding, the tournaments will go on with the Pac-12 women getting started Wednesday at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay. The West Coast Conference men and women open Thursday at Orleans Arena.

The other tournaments begin next week.

“I’m extremely concerned if you have a virus situation, it could cost you the NCAA Tournament,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said. “I’m concerned if something happens because you’re traveling, you’re at a hotel. … But, obviously, if we come, we’re going to try to win.”

Cronin later clarified that the Bruins had every intention to play in the Pac-12 tourney in Las Vegas barring a virus outbreak.

Though most conference tournaments nationally were canceled last season, five in Las Vegas were played to their conclusions. The Mountain West, WCC men and women and Pac-12 women crowned champions.

The timing for the Mountain West was particularly fortuitous. That conference moved up its tournaments by a week to not conflict with a major construction convention.

That set the stage for Utah State to win a dramatic men’s final when Sam Merrill made a 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left to beat No. 5 San Diego State 59-56 at the Thomas & Mack Center. I was a shot that set off bedlam in the large Aggies cheering section.

Such a scene won’t take place this season. All five conferences will not allow fans to attend, though the Pac-12 and Western Athletic Conference said exceptions would be made for family and friends.

“It’s unfortunate for everyone involved there will not be fans at the Mountain West tournament,” Utah State coach Craig Smith said. “The spirit and atmosphere is second to none. It’s special. The pageantry of all the schools and their fan bases will be missed.

“It’s what all 11 (MW) teams have experienced from Nov. 25. We just feel fortunate to be able to participate and compete.”

