Drew Timme powers Gonzaga past Saint Mary’s in WCC semifinals

Forward Drew Timme scored a game-high 18 points to spark top-ranked Gonzaga in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament Monday at Orleans Arena.

Gonzaga coach Mark Few said he probably doesn’t tell sophomore forward Drew Timme enough just how good he really is.

Timme had a different opinion.

“He tells me all the time, but he pushes me,” Timme said. “That’s exactly why I came to this school. … He knows how to push my buttons and what makes me go.”

Apparently Few pushed the right buttons Monday night. Timme had a game-high 18 points and eight rebounds to power the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs past Saint Mary’s 78-55 in the West Coast Conference basketball tournament semifinals at Orleans Arena.

Gonzaga will play either Brigham Young or Pepperdine at 6 p.m. Tuesday for the tournament title and automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs have won seven of the past eight tournaments and 16 since Few was hired in 1999.

“It doesn’t matter who scores. I don’t care. None of the guys on the team care,” Timme said. “We just love when we all succeed and win.”

It’s that type of approach that has vaulted Gonzaga (25-0) to the top of college basketball this season. Senior forward Corey Kispert is the team’s leading scorer and the WCC Player of the Year. Freshman guard Jalen Suggs is the team’s most talented player, a top-five pro prospect who lured several NBA scouts to Orleans Arena.

But Timme is a star in his own right, averaging 18.9 points and 7.1 rebounds as the team’s top interior scoring option. He worked Monday for favorable low post position against smaller Gaels defenders and utilized fundamental footwork to maneuver his way to layups.

Suggs controlled the pace from the point, finishing with 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting and seven rebounds. Backcourt mate Joel Ayayi, another potential first-round NBA draft pick, finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Kispert, a potential lottery pick, scored 15.

The sum of the parts have helped the Bulldogs ward off every opponent as they chase the program’s first national championship. But Timme was at the forefront of their attack Monday, earning some well-deserved praise from his coach in the process.

“He’s been great all year,” Few said. “He was great last year in this tournament, too. I don’t think it’s any surprise. He’s great in practice usually. That’s why he’s an All-America candidate. He’s a joy to coach, and I think he’s getting better on the defensive end. I’m proud of him in that area. There’s still a lot more room for growth on the offensive end.”

Junior guard Logan Johnson scored 17 for the Gaels (14-9) but shot 4 of 17.

Las Vegas native and Bulldogs freshman wing Julian Strawther had two points and two rebounds off the bench.

