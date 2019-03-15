Eli Chuha leads New Mexico State into WAC men’s semifinals

(Getty Images)

WAC men’s quarterfinals at Orleans Arena

*New Mexico State 86, Chicago State 49: Forward Eli Chuha scored 14 points to lead four Aggies’ starters in double figures and top-seeded New Mexico State (28-4) cruised past the Cougars (3-29) on Thursday. The Aggies won their 17th straight and tied a program record for the most victories in a season.

*Utah Valley 71, Kansas City 64: Guard Conner Toolson scored 21 points and the second-seeded Wolverines (24-8) went on a 12-2 run over the last 2:46 to get past the seventh-seeded Kangaroos (11-21). Utah Valley won its eighth straight.

*Texas-Rio Grande Valley 85, Cal State Bakersfield 70: Guard Tyson Smith scored 19 points and the fourth-seeded Vaqueros (19-15) shot 56.3 percent from the field (27-of-48) in a win over the fifth-seeded Roadrunners (16-15). Texas-Rio Grande Valley began the game on a 14-2 run and never trailed.

