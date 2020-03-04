57°F
Fresno State, Boise State reach Mountain West women’s final

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2020 - 10:26 pm
 
Updated March 3, 2020 - 10:32 pm

No. 1 seed Fresno State took a 17-point lead after the first quarter en route to a 94-68 victory over No. 4 San Jose State on Tuesday in the Mountain West women’s tournament semifinals at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Fresno State (25-6) will play Boise State (23-9) at 8 p.m. Wednesday for the championship and automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Four players scored in double figures for the Bulldogs. Maddi Utti and Aly Gamez each scored 22 points, and Utti also grabbed 15 rebounds. Haley Cavinder scored 18 and Hanna Cavinder 14.

Tyra Whitehead led San Jose State (19-12) with 16 points, and Danae Marquez scored 14.

No. 2 Boise State 79, No. 3 Wyoming 71 — A’Shanti Coleman had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Broncos.

Tereza Vitulova led Wyoming (17-12) with 16 points.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

