Gia Pack lifts New Mexico State women into WAC semifinals

(Getty Images)

WAC women’s quarterfinals at Orleans Arena

*New Mexico State 90, Chicago State 54 — Junior guard Gia Pack scored 28 points and recorded seven steals to help the top-seeded Aggies (24-6) win their 15th straight game. New Mexico State’s winning streak is tied for the second-longest in school history. The eighth-seeded Cougars (2-28) committed 33 turnovers.

*Texas-Rio Grande Valley 56, Seattle 54 — Senior forward Madison Northcutt scored a go-ahead layup with 17.2 seconds remaining and the second-seeded Vaqueros (17-13) narrowly defeated the seventh-seeded Redhawks (3-27). Seattle led by as many as 13 and had a five-point lead with 2:37 remaining but Texas-Rio Grande Valley finished the game on a 7-0 run.

*Kansas City 78, Utah Valley 75 — Junior guard Ericka Mattingly scored 27 points to go with six rebounds, five assists and four steals and the fourth-seeded Kangaroos (16-14) squeezed past the fifth-seeded Wolverines (14-16). Kansas City led by 13 with 6:43 left before Utah Valley rallied.

