#VegasMadness

Harkless’ career day powers UNLV to OT tournament victory

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2023 - 4:05 pm
 
UNLV guard EJ Harkless (55) drives the ball under pressure from Air Force forward Rytis Petrait ...
UNLV guard EJ Harkless (55) drives the ball under pressure from Air Force forward Rytis Petraitis (31) during the first half of a basketball game in the opening round of the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV center David Muoka (12) dunks the ball against Air Force during the first half of a basket ...
UNLV center David Muoka (12) dunks the ball against Air Force during the first half of a basketball game in the opening round of the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV guard Justin Webster (2) shoots over Air Force guard Carter Murphy (4) during the first ha ...
UNLV guard Justin Webster (2) shoots over Air Force guard Carter Murphy (4) during the first half of a basketball game in the opening round of the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger motions to his team during the first half of a basketball game aga ...
UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger motions to his team during the first half of a basketball game against Air Force in the opening round of the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV guard Jackie Johnson III (24) drives to the basket against Air Force forward Rytis Petrait ...
UNLV guard Jackie Johnson III (24) drives to the basket against Air Force forward Rytis Petraitis (31) during the first half of a basketball game in the opening round of the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Air Force guard Jake Heidbreder (3) lays up the ball between UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) and ...
Air Force guard Jake Heidbreder (3) lays up the ball between UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) and center David Muoka (12)vduring the first half of a basketball game in the opening round of the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Air Force forward Rytis Petraitis (31) lays up the ball as UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) defen ...
Air Force forward Rytis Petraitis (31) lays up the ball as UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) defends during the first half of a basketball game in the opening round of the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) shoots over Air Force guard Carter Murphy (4) during the first h ...
UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) shoots over Air Force guard Carter Murphy (4) during the first half of a basketball game in the opening round of the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fifth-year guard EJ Harkless scored a career-high 35 points to lead No. 7-seeded UNLV past No. 10 Air Force 78-70 in overtime Wednesday in the first round of the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.

It’s coach Kevin Kruger’s first win at the conference tournament. UNLV advances to a quarterfinal matchup with No. 2 Boise State at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Senior guard Justin Webster added 12 points for the Rebels (19-12).

Air Force finishes its season 14-18.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

Nevada Wolf Pack forward Lexie Givens (23) recovers a rebound ball as UNLV Lady Rebels center D ...
UNLV’s Young should have been MW Player of the Year
By / RJ

Desi-Rae Young was the only DI player in the nation to average 18-plus points, 10-plus rebounds and shoot better than 60 percent. And she wasn’t named conference Player of the Year — a certain mistake.

