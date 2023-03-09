Harkless’ career day powers UNLV to OT tournament victory

No. 7-seeded UNLV beat No. 10 Air Force in overtime behind a career high in points from EJ Harkless, and coach Kevin Kruger earned his first Mountain West tournament win.

Fifth-year guard EJ Harkless scored a career-high 35 points to lead No. 7-seeded UNLV past No. 10 Air Force 78-70 in overtime Wednesday in the first round of the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.

It’s coach Kevin Kruger’s first win at the conference tournament. UNLV advances to a quarterfinal matchup with No. 2 Boise State at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Senior guard Justin Webster added 12 points for the Rebels (19-12).

Air Force finishes its season 14-18.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

