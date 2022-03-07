Lady Rebels advance to Mountain West tournament semifinals

Sophomore reserve Nneka Obiazor scored 20 points as UNLV defeated Utah State on Monday in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West women’s basketball tournament.

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Essence Booker (24) brings the ball up court under pressure from Utah State Aggies guard Emmie Harris (10) during the first half of quarterfinal Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, March 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Kiara Jackson (3) lays up the ball between Utah State Aggies guards Adryana Quezada (32) and Shyla Latone (23) during the first half of quarterfinal Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, March 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels forward Nneka Obiazor (1) looks to shoot as Utah State Aggies guards Shyla Latone (23) and Manna Mensah (14) defend during the first half of quarterfinal Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, March 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Essence Booker (24) and Utah State Aggies guard Adryana Quezada (32) battle for a loose ball during the first half of quarterfinal Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, March 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sophomore Desi-Rae Young added 12 points for the Lady Rebels (24-6).

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.