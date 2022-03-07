Lady Rebels advance to Mountain West tournament semifinals
Sophomore reserve Nneka Obiazor scored 20 points as No. 1-seeded UNLV beat No. 9 Utah State 82-69 Monday in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West women’s basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Sophomore Desi-Rae Young added 12 points for the Lady Rebels (24-6).
