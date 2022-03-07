57°F
Lady Rebels advance to Mountain West tournament semifinals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2022 - 1:50 pm
 
Updated March 7, 2022 - 1:53 pm
Sophomore reserve Nneka Obiazor scored 20 points as No. 1-seeded UNLV beat No. 9 Utah State 82-69 Monday in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West women’s basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Sophomore Desi-Rae Young added 12 points for the Lady Rebels (24-6).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

