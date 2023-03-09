53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
#VegasMadness

Lady Rebels win MW tournament, clinch NCAA Tournament bid

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2023 - 8:58 pm
 
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) shoots against Wyoming Cowgirls center Allyson Fert ...
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) shoots against Wyoming Cowgirls center Allyson Fertig (45) during the first half of a Mountain West championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) shoots against Wyoming Cowgirls center Allyson Fert ...
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) shoots against Wyoming Cowgirls center Allyson Fertig (45) during the first half of a Mountain West championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The UNLV Lady Rebels starting lineup waits to be announced during the first half of a Mountain ...
The UNLV Lady Rebels starting lineup waits to be announced during the first half of a Mountain West championship game against the Wyoming Cowgirls at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Lady Rebels forward Alyssa Brown (44) drives to shoot around Wyoming Cowgirls forward Grac ...
UNLV Lady Rebels forward Alyssa Brown (44) drives to shoot around Wyoming Cowgirls forward Grace Ellis (4) during the first half of a Mountain West championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Wyoming Cowgirls forward Marta Savic (15) and UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) compe ...
Wyoming Cowgirls forward Marta Savic (15) and UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) compete for possession during the first half of a Mountain West championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Lady Rebels forward Alyssa Brown (44) shoots against Wyoming Cowgirls guard Tess Barnes (5 ...
UNLV Lady Rebels forward Alyssa Brown (44) shoots against Wyoming Cowgirls guard Tess Barnes (5) during the first half of a Mountain West championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Essence Booker (24) passes around Wyoming Cowgirls center Allyson Fertig ...
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Essence Booker (24) passes around Wyoming Cowgirls center Allyson Fertig (45) during the first half of a Mountain West championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque shouts from the sidelines during the first half of ...
UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque shouts from the sidelines during the first half of a Mountain West championship game against the Wyoming Cowgirls at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The UNLV Lady Rebels fan section cheers for their team during the first half of a Mountain West ...
The UNLV Lady Rebels fan section cheers for their team during the first half of a Mountain West championship game against the Wyoming Cowgirls at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The UNLV women’s basketball team is going back to the NCAA Tournament.

The top-seeded Lady Rebels won their second consecutive Mountain West tournament championship Wednesday, beating No. 2 Wyoming 71-60 in the final at the Thomas & Mack Center. The win clinches an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Junior center Desi-Rae Young scored 28 points, and senior guard Essence Booker added 19 for the Lady Rebels (31-2).

The Cowgirls fall to 22-10.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Guitar-shaped hotel tower on Strip heads to county for vote
Guitar-shaped hotel tower on Strip heads to county for vote
2
CARTOONS: Mayor Pete figured out who’s to blame for the East Palestine disaster
CARTOONS: Mayor Pete figured out who’s to blame for the East Palestine disaster
3
21 and over: Caesars reveals new gaming restrictions
21 and over: Caesars reveals new gaming restrictions
4
Siegfried and Roy ‘Jungle Palace’ home on market for $3M — PHOTOS
Siegfried and Roy ‘Jungle Palace’ home on market for $3M — PHOTOS
5
‘Bellagio of Reno’: Resort renamed as part of $400M renovation
‘Bellagio of Reno’: Resort renamed as part of $400M renovation
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada Wolf Pack forward Lexie Givens (23) recovers a rebound ball as UNLV Lady Rebels center D ...
UNLV’s Young should have been MW Player of the Year
By / RJ

Desi-Rae Young was the only DI player in the nation to average 18-plus points, 10-plus rebounds and shoot better than 60 percent. And she wasn’t named conference Player of the Year — a certain mistake.

More stories for you
Ex-UNLV coach seeks breakthrough NCAA bid at Southern Utah
Ex-UNLV coach seeks breakthrough NCAA bid at Southern Utah
Green Valley rolls past Silverado in softball — PHOTOS
Green Valley rolls past Silverado in softball — PHOTOS
Prison inmates would earn ‘living wage’ under Legislature bill
Prison inmates would earn ‘living wage’ under Legislature bill
Win in good ol’ fashioned rock fight good enough for Rebels
Win in good ol’ fashioned rock fight good enough for Rebels
Aces announce national broadcast schedule, local partner
Aces announce national broadcast schedule, local partner
Bill extends postpartum Medicaid coverage for low-income mothers
Bill extends postpartum Medicaid coverage for low-income mothers