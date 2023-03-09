Lady Rebels win MW tournament, clinch NCAA Tournament bid

Junior center and Desert Oasis alum Desi-Rae Young led the Lady Rebels to a second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) shoots against Wyoming Cowgirls center Allyson Fertig (45) during the first half of a Mountain West championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) shoots against Wyoming Cowgirls center Allyson Fertig (45) during the first half of a Mountain West championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The UNLV Lady Rebels starting lineup waits to be announced during the first half of a Mountain West championship game against the Wyoming Cowgirls at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels forward Alyssa Brown (44) drives to shoot around Wyoming Cowgirls forward Grace Ellis (4) during the first half of a Mountain West championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wyoming Cowgirls forward Marta Savic (15) and UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) compete for possession during the first half of a Mountain West championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels forward Alyssa Brown (44) shoots against Wyoming Cowgirls guard Tess Barnes (5) during the first half of a Mountain West championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Essence Booker (24) passes around Wyoming Cowgirls center Allyson Fertig (45) during the first half of a Mountain West championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque shouts from the sidelines during the first half of a Mountain West championship game against the Wyoming Cowgirls at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The UNLV Lady Rebels fan section cheers for their team during the first half of a Mountain West championship game against the Wyoming Cowgirls at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The UNLV women’s basketball team is going back to the NCAA Tournament.

The top-seeded Lady Rebels won their second consecutive Mountain West tournament championship Wednesday, beating No. 2 Wyoming 71-60 in the final at the Thomas & Mack Center. The win clinches an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Junior center Desi-Rae Young scored 28 points, and senior guard Essence Booker added 19 for the Lady Rebels (31-2).

The Cowgirls fall to 22-10.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.