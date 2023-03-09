Lady Rebels win MW tournament, clinch NCAA Tournament bid
Junior center and Desert Oasis alum Desi-Rae Young led the Lady Rebels to a second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The UNLV women’s basketball team is going back to the NCAA Tournament.
The top-seeded Lady Rebels won their second consecutive Mountain West tournament championship Wednesday, beating No. 2 Wyoming 71-60 in the final at the Thomas & Mack Center. The win clinches an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Junior center Desi-Rae Young scored 28 points, and senior guard Essence Booker added 19 for the Lady Rebels (31-2).
The Cowgirls fall to 22-10.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
