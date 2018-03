March 9 basketball tournament schedule in Las Vegas

Wolf Pack guard Josh Hall and his UNR teammates take on San Diego State in a Mountain West tournament semifinal game on Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Pac-12 men’s tournament

At T-Mobile Arena

Semifinal 1: No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 4 UCLA, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Semifinal 2: No. 2 Southern California vs. No. 6 Oregon, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)

Men’s MW tournament

At Thomas & Mack Center

Semifinal 1: No. 1 UNR vs. No. 5 San Diego State, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Semifinal 2: No. 7 Utah State vs. No. 3 New Mexico, 8:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Women’s MW tournament

At Thomas & Mack Center

Championship, No. 1 Boise State vs. No. 7 UNR, noon (TheMW.com)

Men’s WAC tournament

At Orleans Arena

Semifinal 1: No. 3 Grand Canyon vs. No. 2 Utah Valley, 6 p.m. (ESPN3)

Semifinal 2: No. 1 New Mexico State vs. No. 4 Seattle, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN3)

Women’s WAC tournament

At Orleans Arena

Semifinal: No. 3 Grand Canyon vs. No. 2 Cal State-Bakersfield, noon (ESPN3)

Semifinal: No. 1 New Mexico State vs. No. 4 Seattle, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN3)