New Mexico State captures second straight WAC men’s crown

Grand Canyon waited four long years for its first shot at the NCAA Tournament.
Thanks to Zach Lofton, the Antelopes will have to keep on waiting.
The New Mexico State senior guard scored a game-high 23 points to help the Aggies beat Grand Canyon 72-58 and claim their second straight Western Athletic Conference men’s tournament title Saturday night at Orleans Arena before an announced crowd of 3,065.
New Mexico State (28-5) won the event for the seventh time in nine years.
“It’s exhilarating,” Aggies first-year coach Chris Jans said. “It’s indescribable. I’m very proud of the young men behind me.”
Lofton, playing for his fifth school in six collegiate seasons, helped his team return to the NCAA Tournament despite an off shooting night. He was 5 of 17 from the floor, but went 11 of 13 from the free-throw line. Grand Canyon (22-11) was 8 of 10 from the line.
Redshirt sophomore guard A.J. Harris added 20 points for the Aggies, and senior Jemerrio Jones was named the tournament’s MVP after contributing 15 points and 19 rebounds.
The loss brought an end to the Antelopes’ run as “the biggest party in college basketball” thanks to their boisterous student section, the Havocs. Grand Canyon fans brought plenty of energy in their first trip to the WAC tournament after the team’s four-year transition period from Division II to Division I ended.
The Antelopes put on a show for their supporters, too, finishing one win shy of becoming the third team to make the NCAA Tournament in its first season following a transition to Division I since 1985.
Grand Canyon’s defense started the game strong, forcing New Mexico State to miss 17 of its first 23 shots. But the Aggies made 7 of their final 10 in the first half and used a 21-6 run to lead 33-22 at halftime.
The Antelopes cut the deficit to three points in a back-and-forth second half but couldn’t get any closer, leaving New Mexico State to cut down the nets yet again.
WAC all-tournament team
Alessandro Lever, Grand Canyon
Zach Lofton, New Mexico State
Akolda Manyang, Utah Valley
Keonta Vernon, Grand Canyon
MVP: Jemerrio Jones, New Mexico State