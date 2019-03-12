No. 1 Gonzaga advances with rout of Pepperdine — VIDEO

Pepperdine sophomore guard Colbey Ross (4) shoots over Gonzaga senior guard Josh Perkins (13) in the second half during the West Coast Conference semifinal game on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs beat the Waves 100-74. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Gonzaga junior forward Brandon Clarke (15) grabs a rebound over Pepperdine freshman guard Darryl Polk Jr. (2) in the first half during the West Coast Conference semifinal game on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs beat the Waves 100-74. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Pepperdine sophomore guard Colbey Ross (4) gets fouled by Gonzaga sophomore guard Zach Norvell Jr. (23) in the second half during the West Coast Conference semifinal game on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs beat the Waves 100-74. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Gonzaga senior guard Geno Crandall (0) and Pepperdine sophomore guard Colbey Ross (4) both call out plays in the first half during the West Coast Conference semifinal game on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs beat the Waves 100-74. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Gonzaga sophomore guard Zach Norvell Jr. (23) converts a fast-break layup in the first half during their West Coast Conference semifinal game with Pepperdine on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs beat the Waves 100-74. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Pepperdine freshman forward Kessler Edwards (15) shoots a corner three in the second half during their West Coast Conference semifinal game with Gonzaga on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs beat the Waves 100-74. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Gonzaga sophomore guard Zach Norvell Jr. (23) shoots over Pepperdine sophomore guard Colbey Ross (4) in the first half during the West Coast Conference semifinal game on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs beat the Waves 100-74. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Pepperdine sophomore guard Colbey Ross (4) shoots over Gonzaga junior forward Killian Tillie (33) in the first half during the West Coast Conference semifinal game on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs beat the Waves 100-74. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Gonzaga senior guard Geno Crandall (0) slices to the rim past Pepperdine sophomore guard Colbey Ross (4) in the first half during the West Coast Conference semifinal game on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs beat the Waves 100-74. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Gonzaga junior forward Rui Hachimura (21) drives past Pepperdine senior guard Eric Cooper Jr. (21) in the first half during the West Coast Conference semifinal game on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs beat the Waves 100-74. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Gonzaga senior guard Josh Perkins (13) celebrates with junior forward Rui Hachimura (21) in the second half during their West Coast Conference semifinal game with Pepperdine on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs beat the Waves 100-74. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Pepperdine senior guard Eric Cooper Jr. (21) shoots over Gonzaga junior forward Rui Hachimura (21) in the second half during the West Coast Conference semifinal game on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs beat the Waves 100-74. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Gonzaga fans cheer in the second half during their West Coast Conference semifinal game with Pepperdine on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs beat the Waves 100-74. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Gonzaga junior forward Rui Hachimura (21) extends to block the shot of Pepperdine senior guard Eric Cooper Jr. (21) in the first half during the West Coast Conference semifinal game on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs beat the Waves 100-74. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Gonzaga fans cheer in the second half during their West Coast Conference semifinal game with Pepperdine on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs beat the Waves 100-74. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Gonzaga junior forward Rui Hachimura (21) and senior guard Josh Perkins (13) fight for a loose ball with Pepperdine freshman forward Kessler Edwards (15) in the second half during the West Coast Conference semifinal game on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs beat the Waves 100-74. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

The Gonzaga bench erupts after a dunk in the second half during their West Coast Conference semifinal game with Pepperdine on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs beat the Waves 100-74. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Gonzaga junior forward Brandon Clarke (15) leaps for the opening tip with Pepperdine freshman center Victor Ohia Obioha (34) in the first half during the West Coast Conference semifinal game on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs beat the Waves 100-74. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few watches his team play defense in the second half during their West Coast Conference semifinal game with Pepperdine on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs beat the Waves 100-74. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Pepperdine sophomore guard Colbey Ross (4) shoots a jump shot over Gonzaga junior forward Brandon Clarke (15) and senior guard Josh Perkins (13) in the second half during the West Coast Conference semifinal game on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs beat the Waves 100-74. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Gonzaga sophomore guard Zach Norvell Jr. (23) and sophomore forward Corey Kispert (24) cheer for their teammates in the second half during their West Coast Conference semifinal game with Pepperdine on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs beat the Waves 100-74. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Gonzaga junior forward Brandon Clarke (15) grabs a rebound over Pepperdine sophomore guard Jade' Smith (5) in the first half during the West Coast Conference semifinal game on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs beat the Waves 100-74. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, right, calls an offensive play in the second half during their West Coast Conference semifinal game with Pepperdine on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs beat the Waves 100-74. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Gonzaga sophomore forward Corey Kispert (24) shoots a corner three over Pepperdine sophomore guard Colbey Ross (4) in the second half during the West Coast Conference semifinal game on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs beat the Waves 100-74. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Pepperdine senior guard Eric Cooper Jr. (21) slices to the rim past Gonzaga senior guard Josh Perkins (13) in the second half during the West Coast Conference semifinal game on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs beat the Waves 100-74. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Pepperdine sophomore guard Colbey Ross (4) argues a call in the first half during their West Coast Conference semifinal game with Gonzaga on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs beat the Waves 100-74. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Pepperdine sophomore guard Jade' Smith (5) shoots a corner jump shot over Gonzaga senior guard Josh Perkins (13) in the second half during the West Coast Conference semifinal game on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs beat the Waves 100-74. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Gonzaga junior forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a corner jump shot over Pepperdine freshman forward Kessler Edwards (15) in the first half during the West Coast Conference semifinal game on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs beat the Waves 100-74. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Pepperdine sophomore guard Colbey Ross (4) slices to the rim past Gonzaga junior forward Rui Hachimura (21) in the first half during the West Coast Conference semifinal game on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs beat the Waves 100-74. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Gonzaga sophomore forward Corey Kispert (24) drives past Pepperdine senior forward Darnell Dunn (12) in the first half during the West Coast Conference semifinal game on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs beat the Waves 100-74. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Brandon Clarke has played in two prior league tournaments in Las Vegas in his collegiate career.

Neither of those previous experiences can even come close to what he is going through this year as one of the most important players on the No. 1 team in the nation.

“I came here to be part of a team that has a chance to win the NCAA Tournament,” he said after Gonzaga advanced to the championship game of the West Coast Conference tournament with a 100-74 win over Pepperdine on Monday night at Orleans Arena. “To be ranked No. 1 right now, I feel like we have a really good chance at that and we’re set up very well for that. I would say (it’s what I expected), if not more. I couldn’t have seen it going this well.”

Clarke will lead the Bulldogs in Tuesday’s championship game against St. Mary’s, a 69-62 winner over San Diego in Monday’s other semifinal.

The games are certainly more meaningful this time of year at Gonzaga than they were at San Jose State, where Clarke played his first two seasons. The Spartans lost in the first round of the Mountain West tournament in each of those seasons before he decided to transfer to Gonzaga and sit out last year.

The 6-foot-8-inch, 215-pound junior forward had quite an impact in his first season for the Bulldogs. He was named all-WCC first team as well as being tabbed the league’s top newcomer and best defensive player.

Clarke had 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots in Monday’s semifinal victory.

He lists beating Duke in the Maui Invitational as his favorite moment of the season thus far, but Clarke and his teammates have higher aspirations.

“I feel we have a team feeling that if we don’t make the Final Four, we’ve kind of failed because we have all the pieces this year,” he said. “We’re ranked No. 1 right now. We feel we have a really good team and a really good chance to make it there.”

Clarke is a major reason. He has brought a defensive presence, particularly as a rim protector, that Gonzaga has often lacked.

Bulldogs coach Mark Few said Clarke was a factor in the team’s success last season without playing in a game.

“He’s had an amazing two years for us,” Few said. “He was an integral part of our development last year just helping us get ready for high-level games.

“Brandon is just an awesome human being who has a drive who came to a place because he wanted to win and get better and develop. He’s done that. He’s gotten a lot better, and consequently we’ve gotten a lot better. It’s definitely been a win-win.”

Clarke could have been wrapping up his senior year at San Jose State had he not elected to transfer when Dave Wojcik resigned as coach in July 2017. While Clarke is preparing for a potential national championship run, the Spartans are suffering through a 4-26 campaign as they prepare to play in the Mountain West tournament.

“I haven’t felt more pressure here,” Clarke said. “It’s just been a lot more fun.”

Clarke is enjoying life at the top of the college basketball world, though he doesn’t harbor any animosity toward those that passed him over when he was coming out of high school at Phoenix’s Desert Vista, where he helped them to a state championship game.

“I wasn’t as big and strong as I am now when I was in high school, so I can kind of see why some teams would pass on me,” he said. “But I’m just super blessed to be able to be here now and play for this team.”

It’s been worth the wait for both Clarke and Gonzaga.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.