Oregon grabs No. 1 seed for Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2020 - 11:24 pm
 

Oregon won the Pac-12 men’s regular-season basketball championship Saturday to earn the No. 1 seed for this week’s conference tournament at T-Mobile Arena.

The 13th-ranked Ducks (24-7, 13-5), the defending tournament champions, will meet No. 8 Oregon State or No. 9 Utah at noon Thursday. The Beavers and Utes open the four-day tournament at noon Wednesday.

Oregon won the outright title with an 80-67 victory over Stanford on Saturday.

UCLA (19-12, 12-6) could have tied Oregon for the title, but lost to Southern California 54-52 on Saturday. The Bruins, under first-year coach Mick Cronin, won 11 of their final 14 conference games. They were picked to finish eighth in the preseason media poll.

The championship game is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and will be televised on FS1.

Pac-12 tournament schedule

At T-Mobile Arena

Wednesday’s games

First round

Game 1: No. 8 Oregon State vs. No. 9 Utah, noon

Game 2: No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 12 Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 7 Stanford vs. No. 10 California, 6 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 Colorado vs. No. 11 Washington State, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Quarterfinals

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 Oregon, noon

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 4 Southern California, 2:30 p.m.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 2 UCLA, 6 p.m.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 3 Arizona State, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Semifinals

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s game

Championship

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7:30 p.m.

