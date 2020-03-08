Oregon grabs No. 1 seed for Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament

Oregon won the Pac-12 men’s regular-season basketball championship Saturday to earn the No. 1 seed for this week’s conference tournament at T-Mobile Arena.

Oregon guard Payton Pritchard (3) steals the ball from Stanford guard Bryce Wills (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, March 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)

The 13th-ranked Ducks (24-7, 13-5), the defending tournament champions, will meet No. 8 Oregon State or No. 9 Utah at noon Thursday. The Beavers and Utes open the four-day tournament at noon Wednesday.

Oregon won the outright title with an 80-67 victory over Stanford on Saturday.

UCLA (19-12, 12-6) could have tied Oregon for the title, but lost to Southern California 54-52 on Saturday. The Bruins, under first-year coach Mick Cronin, won 11 of their final 14 conference games. They were picked to finish eighth in the preseason media poll.

The championship game is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and will be televised on FS1.

Pac-12 tournament schedule

At T-Mobile Arena

Wednesday’s games

First round

Game 1: No. 8 Oregon State vs. No. 9 Utah, noon

Game 2: No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 12 Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 7 Stanford vs. No. 10 California, 6 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 Colorado vs. No. 11 Washington State, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Quarterfinals

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 Oregon, noon

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 4 Southern California, 2:30 p.m.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 2 UCLA, 6 p.m.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 3 Arizona State, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Semifinals

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s game

Championship

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7:30 p.m.