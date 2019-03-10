Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu dazzles at Pac-12 Tournament

Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) pushes through Arizona Wildcats forward Destiny Graham (21) and Arizona Wildcats forward Tee Tee Starks (10) with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, March 8, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Bill Laimbeer sat stoically Friday in a courtside seat at the MGM Grand Garden Arena while Oregon played Arizona in the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament quarterfinals.

Au contraire, Sabrina Ionescu, the Ducks’ junior guard and two-time Pac-12 Player of the Year, sprawled in the third quarter for a loose ball a few feet from the Aces’ coach and president of basketball operations. Effort was simply one of the components that drove her 18-point, eight-rebound and 13-assist performance before Laimbeer and a raucous crowd in Las Vegas, where’s she has excelled in two conference tournament games.

Where she could excel this summer, too.

If she so chooses.

Ionescu, a 5-foot-11 point guard, has flaunted in Las Vegas the precocious skillset that has helped her net an NCAA record 17 triple-doubles and emerge as perhaps the top prospect in next month’s WNBA Draft.

The Aces have the No. 1 overall pick.

Ionescu, though, would have to forgo her final year of college eligibility to enter the WNBA Draft. And the Aces, equipped with young ballhandlers such as Kelsey Plum and Moriah Jefferson, would have to select her.

But Laimbeer remains open-minded while he ponders trade possibilities before the season, which begins in May.

“I’ll take any position that I think is the best position for us,” Laimbeer said. “We’re still in a waiting situation now. There’s still a month to go until the draft. There’s a long way to go before we make any final decisions.”

Ionescu helped transform Oregon into one of the country’s marquee programs by merely signing with the school as a McDonald’s All-American in 2016. She averaged 13.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists as a freshman, and 19.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.8 assists as a sophomore en route to her first conference player of the year award.

While troubling opposing coaches in the process.

“I think what makes her special is that it’s not that she’s the most athletic or quickest,” said Arizona coach Adia Barnes, who played seven years in the WNBA. “She’s extremely smart. She can score in a lot of different ways. She has a good midrange game. She’s got a good 3-point shot. She’s an extremely good passer. That makes a complete player.”

Ionescu, who turns 22 in December, has since built on her prestigious profile by averaging 19.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.2 assists this season for Oregon, which will play for its second consecutive tournament championship after an 88-83 overtime win over UCLA on Saturday night.

The Ducks are ranked sixth nationally and poised to compete for a national championship this season. And next season if Ionescu returns alongside the talented underclassmen in the rotation.

“Sabrina, she’s the straw that’s stirring this drink and the conductor of this orchestra,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. “That’s who she is. In the biggest moments, you can count on her.”

And she isn’t paying the WNBA — or Laimbeer — any mind.

For now.

“I wasn’t looking around trying to see who was watching our game,” Ionescu said Friday. “All that other outside stuff, whoever is watching. I’m not paying attention to that. I probably would have played the exact same way if (former president Barack) Obama was here.”

