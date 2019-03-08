Pac-12 mascots invade Las Vegas for Vegas Madness — VIDEO

Vegas Madness has officially begun.
The arrival of college basketball teams for conference tournaments in Las Vegas brings an invasion of mascots.
Friday morning, mascots from the Pac-12 conference gathered at the MGM Grand lobby to support the women’s teams in the basketball tournament.
The Pac-12 women’s tournament runs through Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden arena. The men’s tournament runs Wednesday through March 16 at T-Mobile Arena.
Pac-12 Mascot Invasion
Arizona – Wilbur
Arizona State – Sparky the Sun Devil
California – Oski the Bear
Colorado – Chip the Buffalo
Oregon – The Oregon Duck
Oregon State – Benny Beaver
Stanford – The Stanford Tree
UCLA – Joe Bruin & Josie Bruin
USC – Tommy Trojan
Utah – Swoop
Washington – Harry the Husky
Washington State – Butch T. Cougar
Vegas Madness: Conference Tournament Information
Pac-12 Men
Dates: March 13-16
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Pac-12 Women
Dates: March 7-10
Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena
Mountain West Men
Dates: March 13-16
Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
Mountain West Women
Dates: March 10-13
Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
WCC Men
Dates: March 7-12
Venue: Orleans Arena
WCC Women
Dates: March 7-12
Venue: Orleans Arena
WAC Men
Dates: March 13-16
Venue: Orleans Arena
WAC Women
Dates: March 13-16
Venue: Orleans Arena