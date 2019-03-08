Pac-12 mascots invade Las Vegas for Vegas Madness — VIDEO

The PAC 12 mascots invade the MGM Grand to promote the PAC 12 Women's basketball tournament. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Madness has officially begun.

The arrival of college basketball teams for conference tournaments in Las Vegas brings an invasion of mascots.

Friday morning, mascots from the Pac-12 conference gathered at the MGM Grand lobby to support the women’s teams in the basketball tournament.

The Pac-12 women’s tournament runs through Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden arena. The men’s tournament runs Wednesday through March 16 at T-Mobile Arena.

Pac-12 Mascot Invasion

Arizona – Wilbur

Arizona State – Sparky the Sun Devil

California – Oski the Bear

Colorado – Chip the Buffalo

Oregon – The Oregon Duck

Oregon State – Benny Beaver

Stanford – The Stanford Tree

UCLA – Joe Bruin & Josie Bruin

USC – Tommy Trojan

Utah – Swoop

Washington – Harry the Husky

Washington State – Butch T. Cougar