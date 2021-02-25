62°F
Pac-12 tournaments to be played in front of family, no fans

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2021 - 6:08 pm
 
Arizona Wildcats fans react as their team plays the USC Trojans during the Pac-12 tournament ch ...
Arizona Wildcats fans react as their team plays the USC Trojans during the Pac-12 tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Pac-12 Conference basketball tournaments will be played in front of players’ family members but not the public.

The Pac-12 women play March 3-7 at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay, and the men’s tournament is March 10-13 at T-Mobile Arena.

Among the five leagues that play tournaments in Las Vegas, only the Western Athletic Conference has not announced its intentions. Its men’s and women’s tournaments are March 10-13 at Orleans Arena.

The Mountain West and Big West announced Monday those tournaments will be without fans, and the West Coast Conference echoed those two leagues Tuesday.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

