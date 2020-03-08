Portland holds off Pacific to reach WCC women’s semifinals

Alex Fowler made 10 of 17 field goals in a 76-69 win for the No. 4 Pilots over the No. 5 Tigers in the West Coast Conference tournament quarterfinals at Orleans Arena.

University of the Pacific's forward Savannah Whitehead (10), left and guard Kaylin Randwaha (21), right, dive for the ball along with University of Portland's forward Alex Fowler (12) during the quarterfinals of the WCC tournament at Orleans Arena on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. Portland won 76-69. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

University of Portland women's basketball team celebrates after winning against University of the Pacific during the quarterfinals of the WCC tournament at Orleans Arena on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. Portland won 76-69. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

University of Portland's forward Alex Fowler (12) blocks a shot by University of the Pacific's guard Valerie Higgins (22) during the quarterfinals of the WCC tournament at Orleans Arena on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. Portland won 76-69. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

University of the Pacific's guard Valerie Higgins (22) dribbles down the court against University of Portland during the quarterfinals of the WCC tournament at Orleans Arena on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. Portland won 76-69. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

University of Portland's forward Alex Fowler (12) blocks a point from University of the Pacific during the quarterfinals of the WCC tournament at Orleans Arena on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. Portland won 76-69. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

University of the Pacific's Sophie Tryggedsson (5) looks to pass as University of Portland's guard Haylie Andrews (10) reaches to block during the quarterfinals of the WCC tournament at Orleans Arena on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. Portland won 76-69. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

University of the Pacific's forward Brooklyn McDavid (1) shoots a point as University of Portland's forward Alex Fowler (12) jumps to block during the quarterfinals of the WCC tournament at Orleans Arena on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. Portland won 76-69. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

University of Portland's forward Keeley Frawley (4) watches her team's point near the basket as University of the Pacific's forward Valerie Higgins (22) jumps to block during the quarterfinals of the WCC tournament at Orleans Arena on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. Portland won 76-69. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

University of Portland's guard Haylee Andrews (10) eyes the hoop as University of the Pacific's guard Valerie Higgins (22) blocks her during the quarterfinals of the WCC tournament at Orleans Arena on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. Portland won 76-69. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

University of Portland's guard Kate Andersen (1) blocks as University of the Pacific's guard Kaylin Randhawa (21) dribbles around her during the quarterfinals of the WCC tournament at Orleans Arena on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. Portland won 76-69. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

University of the Pacific's Madalene Ennis (33) cheers after her team scored against University of Portland during the quarterfinals of the WCC tournament at Orleans Arena on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. Portland won 76-69. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

University of the Pacific's guard Valerie Higgins (22) shoots a free throw against University of Portland during the quarterfinals of the WCC tournament at Orleans Arena on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. Portland won 76-69. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Portland freshman forward Alex Fowler didn’t think much of the two losses to Pacific during the regular season. It’s the postseason now, and “it’s hard to beat another team three times in a row,” she said.

“I didn’t want to let them win three times,” Fowler added.

So she scored 27 points to help Portland advance.

Fowler made 10 of 17 field goals in a 76-69 win for the fourth-seeded Pilots over the fifth-seeded Tigers on Saturday in the West Coast Conference women’s basketball tournament quarterfinals at Orleans Arena.

The tournament resumes Monday, and Portland will play No. 1 Gonzaga in the semifinals for a berth in Tuesday’s championship game.

“We just came out with the mentality that we’re going to win,” said Fowler, who averaged 17.5 points and 7.9 rebounds in the regular season as one of the country’s most productive freshmen. “We weren’t thinking about the past. We’re just coming out, thinking we’re in a playoff game, doing what we can.”

The Pilots have won five of their last six games, losing only to the regular-season champion Bulldogs in the regular-season finale. Their 11-7 WCC record bought them a double-bye into the quarterfinals opposite the Tigers, to whom they lost Jan. 9 and Feb. 8.

Fowler scored 15 points in the first half to give the Pilots a 41-36 halftime lead. Portland held Pacific to 1-of-16 shooting in the third quarter to build a 14-point lead, then staved off a fourth-quarter rally with timely scores, stops and free throws.

“This team is so competitive. Win or lose, every night we’ve come out and fought to be great together,” Pilots first-year coach Michael Meek said. “We’ve really tried to be good defensively, and I think we’ve done a great job putting pressure on teams and taking teams out of their comfort zone.”

Gonzaga had its best regular season in program history, finishing 28-2. But the Pilots proved a worthy foe in their first matchup, losing 62-57 after leading by 20 on Dec. 29.

“We’re hoping to give (the Bulldogs) a great battle,” Meek said. “We know they’re a great team, but we like our team, too.”

Pepperdine 62, Brigham Young 51 — Hannah Friend scored a team-high 15 points for the No. 6 Waves, who became the first lower-seeded team to beat a higher seed in this year’s tournament. Barbara Sitanggan added 13 points for Pepperdine.

Men

San Francisco 72, Pacific 54 — Charles Minlend scored 21 points to lead the Dons, and Jimbo Lull added 16 points and six rebounds. Jhalil Tripp scored a game-high 29 for the Tigers.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.