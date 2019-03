Gonzaga senior guard Josh Perkins (13) slices to the rim past St. Mary's sophomore guard Tommy Kuhse (12) in the first half during the West Coast Conference finals game on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Gonzaga junior forward Rui Hachimura (21) drives over St. Mary's freshman forward Matthias Tass (11) in the first half during the West Coast Conference finals game on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Jordan Hunter had 12 points and 15 rebounds to lead Saint Mary’s to a 60-47 upset of No. 1 Gonzaga in the championship game of the West Coast Conference tournament at Orleans Arena on Tuesday night.

Jordan Ford added 17 points in the victory as the Gaels clinched an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs had their 21-game winning streak snapped and failed to win the WCC tournament for the first time since Saint Mary’s won in 2012.