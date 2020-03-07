San Diego State, Utah State to meet for MW tournament title

San Diego State rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat Boise State in a Mountain West tournament semifinal Friday. Utah State defeated Wyoming in the other semifinal.

Boise State's Alex Hobbs (34) and San Diego State's Aguek Arop (3) go for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Mountain West Conference men's tournament Friday, March 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Boise State's Justinian Jessup (3) tries to shoot as San Diego State's Adam Seiko (2) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Mountain West Conference men's tournament Friday, March 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

San Diego State's Malachi Flynn shoots as Boise State's Rayj Dennis defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Mountain West Conference men's tournament Friday, March 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

San Diego State's Malachi Flynn (22) shoots as Boise State's Derrick Alston defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Mountain West Conference men's tournament Friday, March 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Boise State's Abu Kigab drives as San Diego State's Jordan Schakel defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Mountain West Conference men's tournament Friday, March 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Boise State's Alex Hobbs (34) shoots as San Diego State's Malachi Flynn (22) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Mountain West Conference men's tournament Friday, March 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Boise State's Derrick Alston (21) and San Diego State's Aguek Arop (3) become entangled during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Mountain West Conference men's tournament Friday, March 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

The San Diego State bench reacts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Boise State in the Mountain West Conference men's tournament Friday, March 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

San Diego State's Malachi Flynn (22) drives to the hoop as Boise State's Justinian Jessup defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Mountain West Conference men's tournament Friday, March 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

San Diego State's KJ Feagin reacts during the first half of a Mountain West Conference tournament NCAA college basketball game against Boise State on Friday, March 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Down 16 points late in the first half, San Diego State appeared to be in trouble.

The truth is, the Aztecs were just getting started.

They outscored Boise State by 29 points the rest of the game, held the Broncos to 28 second-half points and advanced to the Mountain West tournament championship game with an 81-68 victory Friday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“They rocked us on our heels in the first half,” San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said. “It just shows what kind of team I have, with great resolve. They didn’t panic, fought their way back into it.”

The top-seeded and fifth-ranked Aztecs (30-1) play defending tournament champion Utah State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. San Diego State is playing for seeding and not a seat in the NCAA Tournament, and a victory could land the Aztecs on the No. 1 line.

The Aztecs are playing in the title game for the 10th time in 12 years.

Malachi Flynn led San Diego State with 22 points. KJ Feagin scored 21 and Matt Mitchell 17.

The Aztecs made 15 of 36 3-pointers, but their defense was the difference. After allowing fifth-seeded Boise State (20-12) to shoot 57.7 percent in the first half, the Broncos were held to 23.3 in the second.

That helped San Diego State wipe out a 37-21 deficit before halftime and carry the momentum into the second half.

“I thought they really ratcheted up their defense,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said.

Alex Hobbs led the Broncos with 21 points.

Utah State 89, Wyoming 82 — The second-seeded Aggies (25-8) broke open a 66-66 game with a late 13-point run to beat 11th-seeded Wyoming (9-24).

Sam Merrill and Neemias Queta combined to make 17 of 26 shots and score 48 points for Utah State. Merrill finished with 27 points and seven assists, and Queta totaled 21 points, six rebounds and five blocked shots.

Five players reached double figures for the Cowboys, with Kenny Foster scoring 18 and Hunter Thompson 17.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.