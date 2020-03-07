San Francisco gets redemption in WCC men’s tournament

San Francisco raced to a 37-26 halftime lead over Loyola Marymount and rolled to an 82-53 victory Friday in the West Coast Conference tournament at Orleans Arena.

San Francisco Dons guard Charles Minlend (14) drives past Loyola Marymount Lions forward Jordan Bell (23) and Loyola Marymount Lions forward Ivan Alipiev (35) in the first half during the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

San Francisco Dons guard Khalil Shabazz (0) shoot a three point shot over Loyola Marymount Lions forward Jonathan Dos Anjos (10) in the second half during the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

San Francisco Dons guard Trevante Anderson (12) drives baseline past Loyola Marymount Lions forward Lazar Nekic (3) in the second half during the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

San Francisco Dons guard Khalil Shabazz (0) drives past Loyola Marymount Lions forward Jonathan Dos Anjos (10) in the second half during the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

San Francisco Dons guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) slices to the rim past Loyola Marymount Lions guard Erik Johansson (20) in the second half during the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Loyola Marymount Lions guard Erik Johansson (20) shoots over San Francisco Dons guard Jordan Ratinho (25) and San Francisco Dons guard Khalil Shabazz (0) in the first half during the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

San Francisco Dons players celebrate after a big play in the first half during their West Coast Conference Tournament second round matchup with the Loyola Marymount Lions on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) drives past San Francisco Dons guard Charles Minlend (14) and San Francisco Dons center Jimbo Lull (5) in the first half during the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

San Francisco Dons center Jimbo Lull (5) shoots over Loyola Marymount Lions forward Jordan Bell (23) in the first half during the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Loyola Marymount Lions forward Jordan Bell (23) drives past San Francisco Dons guard Charles Minlend (14) in the first half during the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

San Francisco Dons guard Trevante Anderson (12) shoots over Loyola Marymount Lions guard Seikou Sisoho Jawara (21) in the second half during the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

San Francisco Dons guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) and San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22) celebrate after a big play in the first half during their West Coast Conference Tournament second round matchup with the Loyola Marymount Lions on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

San Francisco Dons center Jimbo Lull (5) shoots over Loyola Marymount Lions forward Keli Leaupepe (34) in the second half during the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) shoots over San Francisco Dons guard Charles Minlend (14) in the second half during the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Loyola Marymount Lions forward Jordan Bell (23) converts a fast break layup past San Francisco Dons guard Charles Minlend (14) in the first half during the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The San Francisco Dons spirit squad performs in the second half during their West Coast Conference Tournament second round matchup with the Loyola Marymount Lions on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Loyola Marymount Lions guard Seikou Sisoho Jawara (21) drives past San Francisco Dons guard Charles Minlend (14) in the first half during the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

San Francisco Dons guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) elevates for a dunk over Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half during the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

San Francisco Dons players celebrate after a big play in the second half during their West Coast Conference Tournament second round matchup with the Loyola Marymount Lions on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Loyola Marymount Lions forward Ivan Alipiev (35) shoots over San Francisco Dons guard Khalil Shabazz (0) and San Francisco Dons center Jimbo Lull (5) in the first half during the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

San Francisco Dons guard Trevante Anderson (12) drives past Loyola Marymount Lions forward Parker Dortch (11) in the second half during the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

San Francisco arrived to the West Coast Conference men’s basketball tournament as a No. 4 seed last season, with a double bye into the quarterfinals and an inside track to play conference juggernaut Gonzaga in the semifinals.

But the Dons were dismissed by No. 8 seed Pepperdine and spent the 2019-20 season preparing for the tournament before finally ensuring Friday that they wouldn’t be a one-and-done again.

No. 5 San Francisco raced to a 37-26 halftime lead over No. 8 Loyola Marymount at Orleans Arena and rolled to an 82-53 victory and into the quarterfinals. The Dons, who have won four straight, will play Pacific on Saturday for the right to face second-ranked Gonzaga in the semifinals Monday.

“It’s extremely different from last year, for sure,” San Francisco junior guard Charles Minlend said. “We wanted to make sure we’re peaking. We had some ups and downs during the season. … Hopefully this can carry us into tomorrow.”

The Dons returned experienced upperclassmen who remember all to well the feeling of last year’s loss to Pepperdine. They finished the regular season with a 20-11 record, including a 9-9 mark in league play, buoyed by three straight wins to close the regular season.

First-year coach Todd Golden said he thinks his club is hitting its stride, and it showed Friday with what he called San Francisco’s most complete outing this season.

The Dons seized control with a 16-5 run midway through the first half and surged again late to build a permanent double-figure lead. Minlend attacked the rim in halfcourt and transition for the Dons, who were fluid and precise in a poignant display of team work and execution.

Minlend finished with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting to go with four assists, and teammates Jordan Ratinho and Jimbo Lull scored 12 apiece.

“It’s tournament time, and I thought our guys did a great job of stepping up,” Golden said. “This group has really done an incredible job of coming together. We’re hitting our stride at the right time.”

Pepperdine 84, Santa Clara 73 — Kameron Edwards scored 21 points for the Waves, for whom all five starters scored in double figures. Josip Vrankic scored 18 for the Broncos.

Women

Pepperdine 87, Saint Mary’s 72 — Hannah Friend scored a game-high 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting to spark the sixth-seeded Waves. Sam Simons led No. 7 Saint Mary’s with 24 points.

Pacific 67, Santa Clara 49 — Valerie Higgins posted game highs of 14 points and 11 rebounds for the No. 5 Tigers, who opened with a 15-3 run and led 25-12 after the first quarter. Ashlyn Herlihy led the No. 8 Broncos with 11 points.

