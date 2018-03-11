Seattle wins WAC women’s title for first NCAA Tournament berth

The Redhawks defeated Cal State Bakersfield 57-54 on Saturday at Orleans Arena to win the Western Athletic Conference basketball tournament.

Seattle's McKenzi Williams, center, celebrates with teammates following an NCAA college basketball game against Cal State Bakersfield in the Western Athletic Conference women's tournament championship Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Seattle won 57-54. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Seattle University's Alexis Montgomery, left, and CSU Bakersfield's Jazmyne Bartee reach for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA women's college basketball game in the Western Athletic Conference tournament championship Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

CSU Bakersfield's Kate Tokuhara, right, covers a drive from Seattle University's Alexis Montgomery during the first half of an NCAA women's college basketball game in the Western Athletic Conference tournament championship Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Seattle's Alexis Montgomery (24), Kamira Sanders (15) and McKenzi Williams react after a score during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Cal State Bakersfield in the Western Athletic Conference women's tournament championship Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Seattle won 57-54. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Seattle's Alexis Montgomery, left, shoots as Cal State Bakersfield's Jazmyne Bartee defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Western Athletic Conference women's tournament championship Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Seattle won 57-54. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Cal State Bakersfield's Vanessa Austin, rear, defends on a drive from Seattle's Alexis Montgomery (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Western Athletic Conference women's tournament championship Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Seattle won 57-54. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Seattle celebrates following an NCAA college basketball game against CSU Bakersfield in the Western Athletic Conference tournament championship Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Seattle University won 57-54. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Seattle celebrates following a 57-54 win over Cal State Bakersfield in the Western Athletic Conference women's tournament championship Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Seattle coach Suzy Barcomb holds the net following the team's 57-54 win over Cal State Bakersfield in the Western Athletic Conference women's tournament championship NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Seattle's bench reacts to a 3-point score during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Cal State Bakersfield in the Western Athletic Conference women's tournament championship Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Seattle won 57-54. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Alexis Montgomery was so excited to make the NCAA Tournament that she forgot to celebrate with her teammates.

The Seattle redshirt senior ran right past the Redhawks’ celebratory huddle in the middle of the court when second-seeded Cal State Bakersfield’s desperation heave at the buzzer missed, giving her team a 57-54 victory in the Western Athletic Conference championship game Saturday at Orleans Arena.

Montgomery quickly doubled back to join the celebration after her 15 points and six rebounds proved crucial in helping fourth-seeded Seattle clinch its first NCAA Tournament berth before an announced crowd of 733.

The 5-foot-10-inch guard received plenty of support from tournament MVP Kamira Sanders, who had 20 points and five rebounds in the title game. The two Redhawks were joined on the all-tournament team by Gia Pack of New Mexico State, and Jasmine Johnson and Malayasia McHenry of Bakersfield.

