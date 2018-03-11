Seattle wins WAC women’s title for first NCAA Tournament berth

Alexis Montgomery was so excited to make the NCAA Tournament that she forgot to celebrate with her teammates.
The Seattle redshirt senior ran right past the Redhawks’ celebratory huddle in the middle of the court when second-seeded Cal State Bakersfield’s desperation heave at the buzzer missed, giving her team a 57-54 victory in the Western Athletic Conference championship game Saturday at Orleans Arena.
Montgomery quickly doubled back to join the celebration after her 15 points and six rebounds proved crucial in helping fourth-seeded Seattle clinch its first NCAA Tournament berth before an announced crowd of 733.
The 5-foot-10-inch guard received plenty of support from tournament MVP Kamira Sanders, who had 20 points and five rebounds in the title game. The two Redhawks were joined on the all-tournament team by Gia Pack of New Mexico State, and Jasmine Johnson and Malayasia McHenry of Bakersfield.
