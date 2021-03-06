Stanford freshman Cameron Brink steals show in semifinals

Brink played one of her best all-around games of the season Friday night, powering No. 4 Stanford past Oregon State and into the Pac-12 tournament championship game.

Stanford Cardinal guard Lexie Hull (12), left, and forward Cameron Brink (22) fall back after an attempted point blocked by Oregon State Beavers forward Taya Corosdale (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Stanford Cardinal guard Haley Jones (30) is blocks Oregon State Beavers forward Taylor Jones (44) from scoring a point with her teammate forward Ashten Prechtel (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball semifinal game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Stanford Cardinal forward Cameron Brink (22) and Oregon State Beavers guard Talia Von Oelhoffen (22) compete for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Stanford Cardinal guard Kiana Williams (23) attempts a point as Oregon State Beavers guard Jasmine Simmons (43) blocks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Oregon State Beavers forward Taylor Jones (44) gains possession of the ball while Stanford Cardinal forward Cameron Brink (22) reaches to guard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Stanford Cardinal guard Anna Wilson (3) jumps to catch as Oregon State Beavers guard Aleah Goodman (1) reaches to block and Stanford Cardinal guard Lexie Hull (12) gets out of the way during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Stanford Cardinal forward Cameron Brink (22), center, celebrates scoring with several of her teammates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Stanford Cardinal guard Kiana Williams (23) and forward Cameron Brink (22) compete for the ball with Oregon State Beavers guard Jasmine Simmons (43) during the first second of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Stanford Cardinal forward Cameron Brink (22) celebrates after scoring during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Stanford Cardinal guard Lacie Hull (24), left, and guard Lexie Hull (12), right, block an attempted point by Oregon State Beavers forward Taylor Jones (44) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Stanford head coach Tara VanDervereer waits for an Oregon State Beavers time out to end during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Stanford Cardinals won 79-45. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Stanford freshman forward Cameron Brink says she’s still adjusting to the pace of college basketball.

Sure seemed like she set it, though, on Friday night at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Brink scored a career-high 24 points during a 79-45 victory over Oregon State in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals. She also added 11 rebounds and four blocks in an impeccable two-way performance for the top-seeded Cardinal, who advance to the championship game Sunday.

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer was quick to mention Brink during her postgame news conference, praising her play during her opening statement.

“She’s really never played, quote ‘like a freshman,’” said VanDerveer, the winningest coach in NCAA history.

Brink comes from an atheltic background. Perhaps an understatement, given her pedigree. Her father, Greg, played college basketball alongside legendary NBA sharpshooter Dell Curry at Virginia Tech. Her mother, Michelle, roomed in college with Dell’s wife, Sonya.

The Currys are her godparents, and she’s known children Stephen, Seth and Sydel her whole life. But she doesn’t shoot the basketball like the Currys do.

She dominates on the interior instead.

While attending Mountainside High School in Beaverton, Oregon, Brink blossomed into the best post player in the country — twice earning state Gatorade Player of the Year honors to go with McDonald’s All-American honors as the No. 3 recruit in the 2020 class.

She came off the bench during the first 12 games of her freshman season at Stanford (24-2), scoring in double figures on eight occasions to earn a spot in the starting lineup. She’s started the last 13 games and played one of her best of the season in the victory over fifth-seeded Oregon State.

At 6 feet, 5 inches, Brink is nimble and fluid, using skill and touch to finish around the basket. Her fleet feet help her successfully switch defensively onto guards and wings and contain them on the perimeter. Her height and length help her protect the paint.

She leads all freshmen in blocks and has recorded at least two in 20 of 26 games.

The Beavers (11-7) could not contend with her unique set of skills Friday and were stymied on drives on to the basket by a cohesive Cardinal defense that helped, rotated and recovered.

They’ll await Selection Sunday, hoping to secure an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Brink and No. 4 Stanford will continue playing, though, and can likely secure a No. 1 seed with a win in the Pac-12 championship game.

“I just had fun with it,” said Brink, who made 9 of 13 field goals. “I fed off my teammates’ energy. It was fun.”

