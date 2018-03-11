Trey Kell sparks San Diego State to Mountain West title, 82-75

Trey Kell scored a career-high 28 points to lead San Diego State to an 82-75 victory over New Mexico in the Mountain West championship game Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

San Diego State Aztecs guard Devin Watson (0) looks for an open pass under pressure from New Mexico Lobos guard Chris McNeal (1) in the first half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament final at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 10, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

New Mexico Lobos guard Anthony Mathis (32) reacts after making a shot against San Diego State Aztecs in the first half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament final at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 10, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

San Diego State Aztecs forward Malik Pope (21) and forward Matt Mitchell (11) fight for the ball against New Mexico Lobos guard Sam Logwood (2) in the first half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament final at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 10, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

New Mexico Lobos bench reacts after a play against San Diego State Aztecs in the first half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament final at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 10, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Trey Kell took a hard shot in the second half and was limping, but demanded he stay in the game.

And then he took over the game.

Kell scored a career-high 28 points and made several key plays down the stretch Saturday, rallying San Diego State to an 82-75 victory over New Mexico in the Mountain West championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center and putting the Aztecs in the NCAA Tournament.

Fifth-seeded San Diego State (22-10) won its record fifth conference tournament title and will make its first trip to the NCAAs in three years. The Aztecs head there having won nine consecutive games.

Beating the third-seeded Lobos (19-15) wasn’t easy. New Mexico led 63-57 before San Diego State went on a 15-2 run. Kell scored seven points during that stretch, and Max Montana’s four-point play with 6:26 left put the Aztecs in front for good at 66-63.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

