UC Santa Barbara rolls in second half to win Big West title

Top-seeded UC Santa Barbara lost both regular-season meetings to No. 2 UC Irvine, but a strong second half in the Big West tournament final broke open a close game.

UC Santa Barbara's JaQuori McLaughlin (3) keeps possession of the ball from UC Irvine's Jeron Artest (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Big West Conference men's tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)

UC Davis' Cierra Hall (32), far left, celebrates with teammate UC Davis' Emma Gibb (14) after they won an NCAA college basketball game against UC Irvine in the championship of the Big West Conference tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)

UC Irvine's Brad Greene (55) keeps the ball away from UC Santa Barbara's Devearl Ramsey (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Big West Conference men's tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)

UC Santa Barbara's Robinson Idehen (24) is fouled as UC Irvine's Dean Keeler (31) and Austin Johnson defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Big West Conference men's tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)

UC Irvine's Dawson Baker keeps the ball from UC Santa Barbara's JaQuori McLaughlin (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Big West Conference men's tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)

UC Santa Barbara's Amadou Sow (12) shoots during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against UC Irvine for the championship of the Big West Conference men's tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)

On its way to winning the Big West regular-season title, UC Santa Barbara lost just three conference games.

Two were to UC Irvine.

The Gauchos made sure there wasn’t a third loss, and in the process of winning 79-63 on Saturday night at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay, they won the conference tournament championship.

Top-seeded UC Santa Barbara (22-4) clinched the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, ending the program’s 10-year drought. The entire tournament will be played in Indiana.

Whether guard Ajare Sanni, who averaged 11.7 points entering this game, will be available is uncertain. He appeared to injure an ankle in the first half and didn’t return.

Second-seeded UC Irvine (18-9) was the defending tournament champion, having won in 2019. Last season’s tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Anteaters in some ways had the upper hand entering this game, winning the two regular-season meetings at home 75-56 and 73-69. And on Saturday, they were down only 31-30 at halftime, setting up a potentially tight game down the stretch.

That didn’t happen.

UC Santa Barbara quickly set the tone. Midway through the second half, the Gauchos pulled away with a 10-point run for a 59-44 lead.

Big West Player of the Year JaQuori McLaughlin led the Gauchos with 22 points, making 4-of-7 3-pointers. Miles Norris scored 14 of his 19 points in the second half, and Amadou Sow had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

For UC Irvine, Collin Welp scored 22 points, and DJ Davis 11.

UC Davis 61, UC Irvine 42 — Cierra Hall scored 23 points and Evanne Turner 22 to lead the Aggies to their second consecutive Big West women’s tournament championship.

The teams were tied at 26 at halftime, but top-seeded UC Davis (14-2) took control in the second half against the No. 2 Anteaters (15-10), outscoring them 35-16, including 21-8 in the fourth quarter.

UC Davis won its fifth consecutive regular-season championship despite having 13 games canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions. Now the Aggies are headed to San Antonio, where the entire women’s NCAA Tournament will be played.

“We’ve been embracing the bubble wherever we are,” UC Davis coach Jennifer Gross said. “We were bubbled in Davis. We were bubbled in Vegas. We’re going to be excited to be bubbled in San Antonio.”

