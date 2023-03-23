UConn switches hotels after accommodations unsuitable

The Hartford Courant reported that the players, coaches and other members of the traveling party found that several rooms were not sufficiently cleaned.

UConn players conducts a charging drill during the West Regional practice for the Sweet 16 games at the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UConn men’s basketball team received a less than stellar welcome to Las Vegas ahead of its Sweet 16 matchup with Arkansas

The Huskies decided to switch hotels upon their arrival to Southern Nevada Tuesday. “I can confirm that we did change hotels,” a UConn spokesman said in an email, without naming the hotels involved. “But beyond that, we have no comment.”

The Hartford Courant reported that the players, coaches and other members of the traveling party found their hotel accommodations unsuitable when they arrived Tuesday afternoon, with several rooms not sufficiently cleaned from the apparently raucous previous guests.

Despite the room situation the Huskies were able to make their planned team dinner Tuesday and practiced Wednesday.

Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball, who oversees the day-to-day operations of the NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball tournament, called the situation a learning opportunity for future NCAA events in Las Vegas.

“It was a surprise, an unfortunate circumstance,” Gavitt told the Review-Journal of UConn’s sudden change of plans. “Our host did a good job of rectifying that as quickly as we could the other night. UConn has been gracious to work through that with us.

“But that is the kind of thing. We’re learning by being here for the first time. They’re (Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority) learning for the first time. There’s nothing like experience.

“Despite having hosting so many conference tournaments and other events here, everyone is a little bit different and the NCAA Championship is a little different. We’ll learn from it, get better from it and make sure the next time we come, the event is even better.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.