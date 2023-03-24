UConn team bus burglarized during practice at UNLV

With the bad luck UConn has encountered in Las Vegas, it’s probably a good thing the team can’t hit the casino floor.

UConn head coach Dan Hurley speaks with his team in the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the West Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The latest incident occurred Wednesday when some of the team’s items were lifted from their team bus.

“I can confirm that while we were at practice Wednesday at UNLV, items were taken from our bus,” team spokesman Philip Chardis said in a statement. “We are not going to go into specifics and beyond that we will have no comment.”

The incident marked the second issue for the team since its arrival in Las Vegas Tuesday ahead of the NCAA West Regional.

Tuesday night the team was forced to shift hotels after their originally booked rooms were deemed unsuitable. UConn ended up at Resorts World, where a grand sendoff was set up Thursday for the Huskies, ahead of their 88-65 thrashing of the Arkansas Razorbacks at T-Mobile Arena.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill said nobody involved was happy about the situation, but noted “Vegas is a place that can recover from that,” as made evident with the quick hotel switch.

The LVCVA wasn’t immediately available Friday for comment on the reported theft.

Although the off-the-court issues may have the team ready to get out of town, it still has business to tend to on the court. Saturday UConn will face Gonzaga at T-Mobile Arena in the Elite Eight, with a trip to the Final Four in Houston on the line.

