UNLV outlasts Air Force to advance to MW title game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2022 - 6:49 pm
 
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Essence Booker (24) drives to the basket against Air Force Falcons guard ...
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Essence Booker (24) drives to the basket against Air Force Falcons guard Cierra Winters during the first half of a semifinal Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Justice Ethridge (11) drives to the basket against the Air Force Falcons ...
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Justice Ethridge (11) drives to the basket against the Air Force Falcons during the first half of a semifinal Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Lady Rebels forward Nneka Obiazor (1) lays up the ball against the Air Force Falcons durin ...
UNLV Lady Rebels forward Nneka Obiazor (1) lays up the ball against the Air Force Falcons during the first half of a semifinal Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Junior Essence Booker scored 17 points as No. 1-seeded UNLV beat No. 5 Air Force 61-50 Tuesday night in the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center, moving the Rebels one win away from their first NCAA Tournament berth in 20 years.

UNLV will play the winner of Tuesday’s other semifinal, New Mexico or Colorado State, in the MW final at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Sophomore Desi-Rae Young added 16 points for the Lady Rebels (25-6).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

