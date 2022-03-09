UNLV outlasts Air Force to reach Mountain West title game

Junior Essence Booker scored 17 points Tuesday as No. 1-seeded UNLV beat No. 5 Air Force in the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The UNLV Lady Rebels cheer during the second half of a semifinal Mountain West tournament basketball game against the Air Force Falcons at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Essence Booker (24) drives to the basket against Air Force Falcons guard Cierra Winters during the first half of a semifinal Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Justice Ethridge (11) drives to the basket against the Air Force Falcons during the first half of a semifinal Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels forward Nneka Obiazor (1) lays up the ball against the Air Force Falcons during the first half of a semifinal Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Air Force Falcons guard Kamri Heath (10) shoots over UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) during the first half of a semifinal Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Essence Booker (24) shoots as Air Force Falcons guard Cierra Winters (3) defends during the first half of a semifinal Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The UNLV Lady Rebels cheer during the second half of a semifinal Mountain West tournament basketball game against the Air Force Falcons at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The UNLV Lady Rebels, including guard Alyssa Durazo-Frescas, center left, celebrate after defeating the Air Force Falcons in a semifinal Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels forward Nneka Obiazor (1) drives to the basket against Air Force Falcons forward Haley Jones (0) during the second half of a semifinal Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Essence Booker (24) drives to the basket against Air Force Falcons guard Cierra Winters (3) during the second half of a semifinal Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels fans cheer during the second half of a semifinal Mountain West tournament basketball game against the Air Force Falcons at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Essence Booker (24) lays up the ball in front of Air Force Falcons forward Haley Jones (0) and guard Kamri Heath (10) during the second half of a semifinal Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV women’s basketball coach Lindy La Rocque’s message to junior Essence Booker between the third and fourth quarters was simple.

“I said go win this game for us,” La Rocque said. “She did that.”

Booker carried the Lady Rebels down the home stretch. She scored nine of her 17 points in the fourth quarter.

Her performance, paired with a strong outing from sophomore Desi-Rae Young, propelled No. 1-seeded UNLV to a 61-50 win over No. 5 Air Force in the Mountain West tournament semifinals Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The win sends the Lady Rebels (25-6) into the Mountain West championship game for the first time since 2002. They will play either No. 2 New Mexico or No. 6 Colorado State at 7 p.m. Wednesday, looking for their first NCAA Tournament berth in 20 years.

The only thing Booker didn’t do was remember La Rocque’s message for her. When asked what was discussed, Booker said she thought the message was to be aggressive and keep her head up.

“I guess it just goes to show the kids cannot remember anything that I tell them,” La Rocque said.

Continuing its quest for its first Mountain West tournament championship in program history, UNLV leaned on its stars to beat a gritty, defensive Air Force team.

The Lady Rebels committed 21 turnovers. They shot just 2 for 10 from 3-point range. Besides Young, Booker and sophomore Nneka Obiazor, no UNLV player scored in double figures.

For a team which has leaned on its depth to reach this point, La Rocque only had one option – put the weight on Booker and Young’s shoulders.

“Ride with the dogs which brought you here,” La Rocque said.

While Booker took some time to heat up, Young was on her game almost immediately. Recently selected as the Mountain West Player of the Year, she was perfect from the field, scoring 16 points on a 5-for-5 night from the floor. Young also had two thunderous blocks and finished a game-best plus-18.

Despite her scoring, Young was proudest of her 12 rebounds, something which was her focus ahead of the Mountain West tournament.

“I can finish in the paint,” Young said. “Getting rebounds is something we’ve all been stressing about.”

Foul trouble was the only thing which was able to contain Young. She picked up her third personal foul early in the third quarter and only ended up playing 24 minutes against the Falcons (18-13).

With Young on the bench, Booker took over. She slashed to the rim, hit a step-back 3-pointer from the right wing and got to her midrange spots. Booker also fought her way to the free-throw line. She finished with 17 points and four assists in 31 minutes.

The Lady Rebels haven’t won a conference tournament since 1994 when they claimed the Big West tournament championship.

“No one is satisfied just to be in the game, especially our players,” La Rocque said. “They’re greedy. We’re from Vegas.”

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.