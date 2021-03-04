USC’s Jordyn Jenkins shines in Pac-12 tournament debut

Jenkins scored a career-high 16 on Wednesday in a victory over Arizona State at Michelob Ultra Arena in the first round of Pac-12 tournament play.

USC Trojans forward Jordyn Jenkins (32) shoots and scores a point as Arizona State Sun Devils guard Maggie Besselink (13) reaches to block during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arizona State Sun Devils guard Iris Mbulito (10) and Arizona State Sun Devils guard Taya Hanson (0) chase after USC Trojans forward Alissa Pili (35) as she makes way down the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

USC Trojans forward Jordyn Jenkins (32) shoots a point as Arizona State Sun Devils guard Maggie Besselink, left, and forward Eboni Walker, right, surround her during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

USC Trojans forward Jordyn Jenkins (32) and USC Trojans guard Shalexxus Aaron (0) jump to block a shot by Arizona State Sun Devils forward Eboni Walker (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans sit socially distanced while watching the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between the USC Trojans and the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

USC Trojans guard Endyia Rogers (4) dribbles around Arizona State Sun Devils guard Maggie Besselink (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arizona State Sun Devils guard Maggie Besselink (13) and Arizona State Sun Devils forward Eboni Walker (22) block a shot by USC Trojans forward Jordyn Jenkins (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

USC Trojans forward Alissa Pili (35) scores a point as Arizona State Sun Devils guard Taya Hanson (0) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arizona State Sun Devils forward Eboni Walker (22) passes the ball to Arizona State Sun Devils guard Jaddan Simmons (2) as USC Trojans guard Endyia Rogers (4) and USC Trojans forward Alissa Pili (35) attempt to block her during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the USC Trojans at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

USC Trojans guard Amaya Oliver (10), guard Madison Campbell (23) and guard India Otto (2) cheer after their team scored a point against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Charli Turner Thorne coaches her team during a time out in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arizona State Sun Devils guard Maggie Besselink (13) and Arizona State Sun Devils forward Bre'yanna Sanders (24) high five during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the USC Trojans at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arizona State Sun Devils guard Jaddan Simmons (2) eyes a teammate while Arizona State Sun Devils guard Maggie Besselink (13) blocks USC Trojans guard Endyia Rogers (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

USC Trojans forward Jordan Sanders (5) looks at the playback of herself scoring a point against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arizona State Sun Devils guard Maggie Besselink (13) looks for a teammate to pass to as USC Trojans forward Alissa Pili (35) hits the floor during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

USC Trojans guard Alyson Miura (25) and guard India Otto (2) high five after winning their NCAA college basketball game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Southern California freshman forward Jordyn Jenkins posted a career-high 14 points Sunday against UCLA — only to eclipse it on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Jenkins scored 16 to propel eighth-seeded Southern California to a 71-65 victory over No. 9 Arizona State in the first round of the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. The freshman forward was poised and efficient, converting 8 of 10 field goals and securing six rebounds.

Centennial graduate and sophomore forward Eboni Walker came off the bench to score 11 for the Sun Devils, who conclude their season with an 11-10 record.

Jenkins and the Trojans (10-11) advance to play top-seeded Stanford on Thursday. USC coach Mark Trakh was pleased the team’s play, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

“(The players) regrouped and wanted to end (the season) well,” USC coach Mark Trakh said. “We took good shots. We set up our teammates with good shots. We shared the ball. We passed the ball.”

Jenkins is from Kent, Washington, and was a five-star recruit per ESPN. That, despite missing her senior season with a torn ACL. The injury delayed the start of her freshman season, and she didn’t begin practicing until late December.

She debuted Jan. 8 as a reserve and is continuing her acclimation to the rigors of Pac-12 play — starting seven of the last eight games.

“Everything is fast paced,” said Jenkins, who played a career-high 33 minutes. “I’ve just gotten better at just running and keeping up. I also think I’ve gotten better just being active in the post.”

Jenkins was plenty active Wednesday near the basket and on the perimeter, using her size and skill to finish in traffic. She made 4 of 5 field goals in the first half, helping the Trojans shoot 70 percent and build a 39-22 halftime lead.

Arizona State rallied in the second half, pulling within single digits in the final 90 seconds. But the Sun Devils ran out of time and could not overcome their first-half struggles.

Trojans sophomore point guard Endyia Rogers had 15 points and 11 assists and senior Jordan Sanders had 14 points and five steals. They’ll gladly share the glory with Jenkins, who has plenty of room for improvement.

“She’s just going to get better and better and better,” Trakh said. “We’ll get to work with her individually, work with her on her moves, have her step out a little so she can shoot (3-pointers). … I think she’s going to be a heck of a player here.”

