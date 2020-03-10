Vegas Madness at a glance

The Portland women pulled off a stunning upset of top-seeded Gonzaga in the first game of the day at Orleans Arena.

San Francisco's Remu Raitanen, left, and Jordan Ratinho (25) and Gonzaga's Killian Tillie (33) reach for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast Conference men's tournament Monday, March 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

OVERACHIEVERS

■ Portland women: The Pilots pulled off a stunning upset of top-seeded Gonzaga in the first game of the day at Orleans Arena. Haylee Andrews hit a runner in the lane and a desperation heave wouldn’t go for the No. 11 Bulldogs, who fell 70-69 and missed out on the championship game for just the third time in 14 years.

Alex Fowler had 22 points and nine rebounds, including seven offensive, for the Pilots. Portland was swept in the regular season by Gonzaga, including a 56-42 home loss in the finale on Feb. 29. The Pilots, picked dead last in the preseason WCC poll, are one win away from an NCAA Tournament berth under first-year coach Michael Meek.

■ Remu Raitanen, San Francisco: The senior forward had 11 points and eight rebounds in a narrow loss to Gonzaga, more than doubling his season average in both statistics. It was the first time he had scored in double figures since a home loss to the Bulldogs on Feb. 1. Raitanen, a 37 percent shooter from behind the arc, made 3 of 5 attempts from long range and added a team-high two steals.

^

UNDERACHIEVERS

■ Corey Kispert, Gonzaga: The top-seeded Bulldogs survived a scare from fifth-seeded San Francisco despite a subpar effort from one of their stars. Kispert, one of three first-team all-WCC players for Gonzaga, had just four points and two rebounds in the 81-77 victory.

Kispert was plagued by foul trouble throughout the game but still managed to play 31:54 for Gonzaga coach Mark Few. He blocked one shot and had one assist and one turnover while recording a plus-8 rating.

Kispert was the lone Gonzaga starter not to reach double figures. The Bulldogs may need more from the 6-foot-7 junior to win Tuesday’s championship game.

■ Malik Fitts, Saint Mary’s: The redshirt junior forward averaged 17.8 points per game during conference play, good for fourth in the WCC. He had a night to forget in the semifinal win over Brigham Young. Fitts went 1-for-8 from the field in the first half and missed all four of his shots inside the arc. It didn’t get much better after the break. He finished 2 of 13 from the field for nine points, though he did have eight rebounds and a highlight-reel blocked shot late in the victory.

■ T.J. Haws, BYU: The first-team all-conference performer wasn’t immune to Monday night’s defensive clampdown, either. Haws went 2-for-14 from the field, including 1 of 5 from 3-point range, where he shot 38 percent this season. He also had two turnovers and a technical foul to go along with his season-low-tying five points.

^

WORTH REMEMBERING

■ San Francisco men: The Dons were supposed to take a step back in Todd Golden’s first season as head coach. Instead, he helped continue to build on what Kyle Smith was doing before taking the Washington State job.

Golden, a Saint Mary’s alum, led San Francisco to 22 wins and a 9-7 mark in conference play. The Dons also won two games in Las Vegas before pushing Gonzaga to the brink on Monday night.

Junior guard Charles Minlend had 19 points to lead the Dons, who rallied from an early 12-point deficit to take a lead late in the game. San Francisco had won five straight entering Monday night and will now await word from the NIT selection committee to find out if Golden’s successful inaugural campaign will continue.

^

CAN’T MISS

■ Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s. A Tuesday night meeting between the Bulldogs and Gaels has become a Las Vegas tradition. This will mark the second straight championship game matchup between the programs and ninth in the last 12 years. Gonzaga swept the season series with a 90-60 win in Moraga, California, on Feb. 8 followed by a 86-76 win in Spokane, Washington, on Feb. 29.

^

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

West Coast Conference

Orleans Arena

Women’s championship

No. 4 Portland vs. No. 2 San Diego, 1 p.m.

Men’s championship

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 3 Saint Mary’s, 6 p.m.

Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal