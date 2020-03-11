Vegas Madness at a glance

A Pac-12 tournament first-round game between No. 5 Arizona and No. 12 Washington at T-Mobile Arena headlines Wednesday’s college basketball schedule in Las Vegas.

Gonzaga Bulldogs' Drew Timme (2) reaches for a rebound during the second half of the West Coast Conference tournament championship basketball game against St. Mary's at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Overachievers

Drew Timme, Gonzaga men. The freshman forward averaged 9.6 points and 5.4 rebounds in 20 minutes a game this season. He scored 17 points in the championship game, an 84-66 victory over Saint Mary’s on Tuesday at Orleans Arena, but his efficiency is what stood out. Timme went 7 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. He added three rebounds and helped contribute to a solid defensive effort as the Bulldogs cruised to their seventh West Coast Conference tournament title in eight years.

Haylee Andrews, Portland women. The sophomore guard hit the winning shot in the paint for the second time in 24 hours to lift Portland to its second consecutive one-point win and an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament. Andrews’ shot in the final seconds of Monday’s game eliminated top-seeded Gonzaga. She made a similar shot with about a minute to play Tuesday to put the Pilots ahead of second-seeded San Diego 64-63. Neither team scored in the final 58 seconds. Andrews had 18 points, and teammate Alex Fowler scored a game-high 21.

Underachiever

Tanner Krebs, Saint Mary’s men. The senior guard was held scoreless for the second time this season, missing his only shot from the field in 16 minutes against Gonzaga. It came on the heels of his first scoreless game in a semifinal win over Brigham Young. Krebs, a native Australian, averaged 9.4 points this season but didn’t look right in the last two games of the tournament after going 2 of 10 in a double-overtime win over Pepperdine in the quarterfinals. He had not been held scoreless in a game since his sophomore season. Krebs had one assist and was held without a rebound while committing two turnovers Tuesday.

Worth remembering

Saint Mary’s men. The Gaels’ run in Las Vegas came to end against Gonzaga, but Jordan Ford put on quite a show in the tournament. He scored 42 points and played all 50 minutes of a double-overtime win over Pepperdine on Saturday, then hit the winning jumper in the final seconds of Monday’s semifinal win over BYU. Ford, who led the WCC in scoring, scored 27 in the championship game loss.

Can’t miss

Arizona vs. Washington, Pac-12 tournament. The Huskies hadn’t won a game since mid-January before taking three of four to close the season and finally showing flashes of the potential they displayed during nonconference play. They have become a trendy pick to make a run and steal an NCAA Tournament bid this week despite a No. 12 seed in the tournament. The Huskies’ first challenge is an Arizona team that has struggled late in close games, but has plenty of talent to win four games in four days at T-Mobile Arena. Both teams won on the other’s home floor, with Washington taking the season finale in Tucson by opening up a big lead early and holding on. Arizona is a 4½-point favorite.

Wednesday’s schedule

Pac-12 Conference

At T-Mobile Arena

Men’s first round

No. 9 Utah vs. No. 8 Oregon State, noon

No. 12 Washington vs. No. 5 Arizona, 2:30 p.m.

No. 10 California vs. No. 7 Stanford, 6 p.m.

No. 11 Washington State vs. No. 6 Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference

Women’s quarterfinals

No. 8 Chicago State vs. No. 1 Missouri-Kansas City, noon

No. 5 New Mexico State vs. No. 4 Texas-Rio Grande Valley, 2:30 p.m.

No. 7 Seattle vs. No. 2 Utah Valley, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Cal State Bakersfield vs. No. 3 Grand Canyon, 8:30 p.m.