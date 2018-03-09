VegasMadness Blog: Boise State, Lady Rebels come out winners

#VegasMadness updates: The Madness is truly getting underway in Las Vegas as the Mountain West, Western Athletic and Pac-12 conference tournaments have started. Review-Journal reporters are on-scene for all of it.
Boise State, UNLV come out winners
A’Shanti Coleman’s putback at the buzzer gave Boise State a 62-60 victory over UNR on Friday in the Mountain West women’s basketball championship and automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
This is the third trip in four years to the NCAAs for the top-seeded Broncos (23-9), who shared the regular-season Mountain West title with UNLV.
Boise State’s victory over seventh-seeded UNR (17-16) at the Thomas & Mack Center means the Lady Rebels will receive an automatic bid to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.
— Mark Anderson