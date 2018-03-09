VegasMadness Blog: Boise State, Lady Rebels come out winners

The Madness is truly getting underway in Las Vegas as the Mountain West, Western Athletic and Pac-12 conference tournaments have started. Review-Journal reporters are on-scene for all of it.

Boise State Broncos forward A'Shanti Coleman (42) shoots the ball against Nevada Wolf Pack forward Teige Zeller (3) before getting called for a charge in the fourth quarter of the Mountain West Conference women's basketball tournament championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, March 9, 2018. Boise State won 62-60. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Boise State Broncos forward A'Shanti Coleman (42) looks for an open shot against Nevada Wolf Pack forward Terae Briggs (11) in the first quarter of the Mountain West Conference women's basketball tournament championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Friday, March 9, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Boise State, UNLV come out winners

A’Shanti Coleman’s putback at the buzzer gave Boise State a 62-60 victory over UNR on Friday in the Mountain West women’s basketball championship and automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

This is the third trip in four years to the NCAAs for the top-seeded Broncos (23-9), who shared the regular-season Mountain West title with UNLV.

Boise State’s victory over seventh-seeded UNR (17-16) at the Thomas & Mack Center means the Lady Rebels will receive an automatic bid to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

— Mark Anderson