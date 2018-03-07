VegasMadness blog: Colorado, ASU involved in skirmish

The Madness is truly getting underway in Las Vegas as the Mountain West, Western Athletic and Pac-12 conference tournaments are all starting Wednesday.

Bobby Hurley and Tad Boyle discuss incident at the end of the game. Zac Pacleb/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) and UNLV guard Jordan Johnson (24) in the final seconds of their basketball game against UNR at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. UNR won 101-75. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Silhouettes against the court as a pregame video plays before a basketball game between UNLV and UNR at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) dunks the ball as Air Force Falcons center Frank Toohey (33) looks on in the first half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament in Henderson, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) shoot for a score against presser from Air Force Falcons forward Lavelle Scottie (12) in the first half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament in Henderson, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) goes up for a shot against Air Force Falcons in the first half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament in Henderson, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Colorado moves on

Arizona State’s NCAA Tournament hopes might have ended Wednesday in the Pac-12 tournament.

Colorado defeated Arizona State 97-85 in a first-round matchup at T-Mobile Arena. The Buffaloes advanced to the Pac-12 quarterfinals Thursday to face No. 1 seed Arizona.

Colorado, the No. 8 seed, used a 15-1 run in the second half to take control. Las Vegan Tyler Bey had a double-double for Colorado with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Bey was involved in a late-game skirmish with ASU players after his alley-oop dunk with seven seconds left and the game practically decided. Both teams were handed technicals.

Colorado coach Tad Boyle came out limping after breaking up the players.

The Sun Devils, the once No. 3 team in the nation this season, will now have to wait three days to find out if they’ll be dancing in the NCAA Tournament. ASU started the season 12-0 with notable victories over Kansas and Xavier before a free fall in league play.

— Gilbert Manzano

Grand Canyon nabs first postseason win

Grand Canyon coasted to a 72-56 victory over Utah Valley on Wednesday afternoon in the Western Athletic Conference women’s tournament at Orleans Arena to score the first postseason win since the school transitioned to Division I status in 2013.

Brie Mobley had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Antelopes.

Grand Canyon had qualified for the NCAA Tournament six times at the Division II level. The school was barred from postseason competition for its first four years as a Division I program.

— Sam Gordon

UNLV survives OT

1:16 p.m.

With a five-game losing streak and a lost lead, UNLV could have fallen apart.

The Rebels instead went on a 12-point run in overtime to seize control and defeat Air Force 97-90 in Wednesday’s first round of the Mountain West men’s basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.

No. 8 seed UNLV (20-12) plays No. 1 seed and 22nd-ranked UNR (26-6) at noon Thursday in a quarterfinal game. No. 9 seed Air Force’s season ended at 12-19.

The Rebels swept the season series 3-0 from the Falcons.

UNLV led by as many as 13 points in the second half before Air Force rallied to force overtime at 76. The Falcons took their first lead, 79-76, with 4:33 left and again at 81-79 before UNLV’s Shakur Juiston’s three-point play triggered the winning run.

Brandon McCoy led UNLV with 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Juiston scored 21. Jovan Mooring added 17 points.

Lavelle Scottie finished with 23 points and nine rebounds for Air Force, and Jacob Van scored 20.

— Mark Anderson

Back in Vegas

Arizona State opened the Pac-12 tournament against Colorado Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

But it’s not the first time the Sun Devils play in Las Vegas this season. ASU won the Continental Tire Invitational in November at Orleans Arena.

The Thanksgiving tournament helped Arizona State climb up the top 25 polls after defeating Kansas State and Xavier, currently the No. 3 team in the country.

Arizona State struggled during Pac-12 competition with an 8-10 record.

— Gilbert Manzano

A true neutral court

There might be 1,000 people at the Thomas & Mack Center for today’s 11 a.m. UNLV-Air Force game.

So this is what the Mountain West always wanted — a legitimate neutral court.

If the eighth-seeded Rebels win, they face No. 1 seed UNR at noon Thursday.

— Mark Anderson