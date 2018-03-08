VegasMadness blog: Magic Johnson seen at Pac-12 tournament

#VegasMadness updates: The Madness is truly getting underway in Las Vegas as the Mountain West, Western Athletic and Pac-12 conference tournaments have started. Review-Journal reporters are on-scene for all of it.

Grand Canyon University student section "The Havocs" at the Orleans Arena on Thursday, March 8, 2018. (@billbradleylv/Twitter)

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies talks to his team in their game against Air Force Falcons in the second half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. UNLV won 97-90. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Fans during a game between UNLV Rebels and Nevada Wolf Pack in the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 8, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles warms up before the NFL football NFC championship game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Grand Canyon University fans in Las Vegas for the Western Athletic Conference tournament at the Orleans Arena. (@GCUHavocs/Twitter)

Colorado head coach Tad Boyle instructs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State in the first round of the Pac-12 men's tournament Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Arizona forward Deandre Ayton, who could be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft this year, and embattled head coach Sean Miller begin Pac-12 tournament play on Thursday, March 8, 2018, against Colorado. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

Grand Canyon wins first Div. I tourney game

WAC freshman of the year Allessandro Lever scored 29 points and Oscar Frayer added 13 and 15 rebounds to help No. 3 seed Grand Canyon University hold off sixth-seeded University of Missouri-Kansas City 77-74 in the opening game of the WAC men’s tournament Thursday at Orleans Arena.

The victory was the first for Grand Canyon (22-10) in an NCAA Division I conference tournament game after a three-year transition period from Division II.

The Kangaroos, who were led by Isaiah Ross with 18 points and Brandon McKissic with 17 points, finished the season 10-22.

UMKC took a 20-4 lead in the game’s first six minutes. But Grand Canyon slowly chipped away and took their first lead at 48-46 just over five into the second half.

After falling behind by as much as five points with 10:08 to play, UMKC retook the lead with a 13-3 run.

GCU regained the lead at 72-71 with 1:42 to play on Casey Benson’s two free throws. Lever sealed the victory with a putback of his own miss with 54 seconds left.

UMKC’s Broderick Robinson missed a three-pointer that would have tied the game with six seconds left.

Canyon advanced to play the winner of Thursday’s second afternoon game, No. 2 Utah Valley vs. No. 7 CSU Bakersfield, at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Bill Bradley

Defending champs move on

Arizona went on a big run midway through the second half to cruise to a 83-67 victory against Colorado at T-Mobile Arena in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament.

The Wildcats’ 14-0 run gave them a 58-41 lead as last year’s tournament champions moved on to Friday’s semifinals. Arizona, the No. 1 seed, will play the winner of the UCLA-Stanford game at 2:30 p.m.

Senior center Dusan Ristic gave the Arizona fans plenty to cheer about with his 16-point performance along with 11 rebounds.

Freshman star Deandre Ayton didn’t have his best game but still contributed 10 points and six rebounds. Ayton is projected by many to be the No. 1 pick in June’s NBA draft.

Las Vegan Tyler Bey had seven points and nine rebounds for Colorado.

— Gilbert Manzano

Season likely over for UNLV

UNLV had it rolling early in the second half, taking a 12-point lead on its big rival, UNR.

But the Rebels would soon face a situation with both starting guards with four fouls and basketball coach Marvin Menzies having to use all of his timeouts.

The eighth-seeded Rebels hung tough, but with a chance to tie the game, Jovan Mooring badly missed a 3-point shot with six seconds remaining, and the 22nd-ranked Wolf Pack won 79-74.

Josh Hall made two free throws with five seconds remaining to clinch the victory for top-seeded UNR (27-6)

The loss in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West men’s basketball tournament likely ended UNLV’s season at 20-13. The Rebels aren’t expected to get a bid to the National Invitation Tournament and are almost certain to turn down an offer from another tournament, should one come their way.

— Mark Anderson

“High Noon” Lute in the house

Remember when UNLV fans referred to him as “Midnight Lute? Today he’s “High Noon” Lute.

Lute Olson, who coached Arizona to the 1997 national championship, is sitting on the aisle about five rows up on the Arizona side — one of the Arizona sides — at T-Mobile Arena for the Pac-12 quarterfinals pitting the Wildcats against Colorado.

It’s a good vantage point, but not quite as good as his seat on the bench when Miles Simon and that bunch were hooping it up against Kentucky at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis.

Remember this guy? Lute Olson in the house at T-Mobile Arena for Arizona v. Colorado at Pac-12 quarterfinals. He's 83 now. Bet he can still draw up some x's and o's. #VegasMadness #Pac12Tournament pic.twitter.com/KTCryoDuun — ronkantowski (@ronkantowski) March 8, 2018

— Ron Kantowski

Nick Foles cheers on alma mater

The champ is in the building.

Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles was spotted at T-Mobile Arena at halftime of his alma mater Arizona’s game against Colorado. Foles, who threw for 373 yards and three touchdown in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 41-33 win over the New England Patriots on Feb. 4, was a three-year starter with the Wildcats before being taken in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft.

The champ is here. Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles is @TMobileArena to cheer on his alma mater #Pac12Hoops pic.twitter.com/CMFh7GYsgc — Ben Gotz (@BenSGotz) March 8, 2018

In his final season at Arizona he led the Pac-12 Conference with 352.58 yards of total offense per game.

The Wildcats led the Buffalo 35-33 at the half.

Nick Foles living the good life. Lombardi trophy last month. Courtside seats to the #Pac12Hoops tournament this month #VegasMadness @Eagles pic.twitter.com/g5EMZ8LGPd — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) March 8, 2018

Grand Canyon brings small “Havoc”

Grand Canyon University played in its first NCAA Division I conference tournament game Thursday in the WAC event at the Orleans Arena.

The Antelopes, in only their fourth year in Division I, are known for packing their home gym with student cheering section known as the “Havocs,” thousands.

The Havocs crowd wasn’t that big for Thursday’s opening against Missouri-Kansas City. However, there were a couple hundred of those Havocs in the north end zone, along with the band and the full cheering squad. And they were loud.

5 hour car ride to Vegas: Cars fueled by gasoline ⛽️

Havocs fueled by Stampedes⚡️ pic.twitter.com/PJt4o7EOM5 — GCU Havocs (@GCUHavocs) March 8, 2018

GCU had the biggest fan following, but the Lopes were having trouble getting going. They trailed 18-4 five minutes into the quarterfinal.

— Bill Bradley

Boyle still in boot

Colorado’s Tad Boyle is coaching hurt.

Boyle was still in a boot and walking with a limp Thursday after injuring his right calf breaking up a late-game skirmish between his players and Arizona State on Wednesday.

Boyle said after the game a team doctor told him he either tore or strained his calf.

Colorado coach Tad Boyle is still in a walking boot and has a pretty good limp #Pac12Hoops pic.twitter.com/m8jNjLW8Ev — Ben Gotz (@BenSGotz) March 8, 2018

He still returned to T-Mobile Arena the next day, boot and all, when his team played against Pac-12 tournament No. 1 seed Arizona at noon.

— Ben Gotz

Wildcats screaming fake news

Arizona fans have arrived in Las Vegas, and they are salty.

A group of Wildcats fans were wearing shirts that said “FAKE NEWS,” with the school’s logo forming the “A,” outside T-Mobile Arena before the team’s first Pac-12 tournament game against Colorado at noon.

I respect the creativity from Arizona fans. pic.twitter.com/Ww9UK6dg8y — Ben Gotz (@BenSGotz) March 8, 2018

The program recently made headlines when ESPN reported on Feb. 23 that Arizona coach Sean Miller was caught on an FBI wiretap with agent Christian Dawkins discussing payment of $100,000 to ensure the signing of now Wildcats freshman phenom Deandre Ayton.

Miller sat out a game after the report, but later held a press conference disputing the claims.

If Arizona fans outerwear is any indication, they’re siding with their coach on this one.

— Ben Gotz

There’s no debating Rebels have struggled

Here’s how you can tell your school is off to a shaky start during #VegasMadness:

Your school’s president posts a message congratualting the debate team on his Twitter account, which is what UNLV president Len Jessup did after the Rebels struggled to beat Air Force in their Mountain West tournament opener and the Lady Rebels were eliminated by UNR.

Who knew UNLV had a debate team? And that it was pretty good?

So proud of what @UNLVDebate has accomplished this year! https://t.co/VRQvE8Kpwu — Len Jessup (@lenjessup) March 8, 2018

— Ron Kantowski