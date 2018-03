New Mexico State Aggies guard Zach Lofton (23) takes the ball up for a shot, trying to get around Chicago State Cougars forward Deionte Simmons (3) while New Mexico State Aggies forward Johnny McCants (35) stands by in the background during the second half of a WAC quarterfinal game at the Orleans Arena on Thursday, March 8, 2018. New Mexico won 97-70. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie