70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
#VegasMadness

WAC still plans to play conference tournaments in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2020 - 11:17 am
 

The Weastern Athletic Conference has no plans to alter or change its men’s and women’s basketball tournament schedules despite the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Nevada, according to conference assistant commissioner of media relations Chris Thompson.

“At this time, our tournament remains as scheduled,” Thompson wrote in an email. “But we will continue to monitor the ever-changing situation.”

The WAC tournaments are scheduled for March 11-14 at Orleans Arena.

More news about coronavirus

WAC cellar dweller Chicago State announced Wednesday that it would not play its final two regular season games because of the virus, and that its considering skipping the tournaments in Las Vegas.

The league also announced Wednesday that Missouri-Kansas City would not play its final regular season game.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man in his 50s is Southern Nevada’s first coronavirus case
Man in his 50s is Southern Nevada’s first coronavirus case
2
Henderson woman undergoes 18th surgery for flesh-eating bacteria
Henderson woman undergoes 18th surgery for flesh-eating bacteria
3
Visitor from Hawaii hits $441K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Visitor from Hawaii hits $441K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
4
Terry Fator leaving Mirage on Las Vegas Strip
Terry Fator leaving Mirage on Las Vegas Strip
5
Clark County OKs plans for high-speed train station
Clark County OKs plans for high-speed train station
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST