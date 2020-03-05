WAC still plans to play conference tournaments in Las Vegas

The WAC has no plans to alter or change its men’s and women’s basketball tournament schedules despite the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Nevada.

Chicago State senior guard Rob Shaw (1) slices to the rim past New Mexico State junior guard Terrell Brown (3) in the first half of the opening round of the Western Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

“At this time, our tournament remains as scheduled,” Thompson wrote in an email. “But we will continue to monitor the ever-changing situation.”

The WAC tournaments are scheduled for March 11-14 at Orleans Arena.

WAC cellar dweller Chicago State announced Wednesday that it would not play its final two regular season games because of the virus, and that its considering skipping the tournaments in Las Vegas.

The league also announced Wednesday that Missouri-Kansas City would not play its final regular season game.

