WAC women’s tournament allows fans amid coronavirus pandemic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2020 - 3:36 pm
 

The NCAA announced Wednesday that its national tournament will be closed to most spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic. But that didn’t stop the Western Athletic Conference from welcoming spectators to Orleans Arena.

At least not immediately.

The WAC women’s tournament began at noon Wednesday with Missouri-Kansas City’s 86-54 win over Chicago State before a sparse crowd of about 150. Chris Thompson, the conference’s assistant commissioner of media relations, said there isn’t any plans to close the men’s and women’s tournament to fans. But that could change in wake of the NCAA’s announcement, which came in the fourth quarter of UMKC’s victory.

The presidents and athletic directors of the league’s eight member schools are scheduled to meet Thursday morning, and fan attendance is among the items on the agenda, Thompson said.

UMKC coach Jacie Hoyt said the team has barely discussed coronavirus and is proceeding normally.

“We’re here on business. We’re not going to change anything that we’ve done all year long or the last couple years that we’ve been here,” Hoyt said. “Just focused on what we can control, and the rest is really not anything that we’re worried about.”

The WAC distributes general admission tickets for its tournaments, meaning spectators can sit in designated areas as opposed to designated seats and have more space available to them.

The men’s tournament is scheduled to begin at noon Thursday. Semifinal play for both tournaments follows on Friday, with championship play Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

